WOONSOCKET — As the 41st annual edition of Autumnfest concluded in October, a new tradition for the local festival was in the making.
After all the proceeds were tabulated and bills paid, the Autumnfest Steering Committee set about making a series of donations to local groups to help its community.
“It’s called Autumnfest Gives Back,” Steering Committee General Chair Garrett Mancieri said while detailing the new program this week.
The committee has agreed to fund $500 donations to three different groups or organizations in the community and will be continuing that support with future Autumnfest celebrations, he explained.
Another part of the new tradition is to the have the Autumnfest Parade Grand Marshal select the groups to benefit from the donations and that was done at a recent meeting of the committee with 2019 Parade Grand Marshal Lisa Carcifero in attendance.
Carcifero, who also serves as general chair of the Milk Fund, selected the local charity drive for one of the $500 Autumnfest donations and Aging Well, formerly Senior Services Inc., at the Woonsocket Senior Center as another $500 recipient. Carcifero is still contacting the third recipient and will announce that award this week.
“This is the first time they have done that,” Carcifero said of the new Autumnfest program.
“Garrett reached out to me last week and said `We’re doing this for the community,’ and I thought that is a great idea,” Carcifero said.
It was also nice to be able to make a contribution to the Milk Fund for which she has been working alongside many others to raise the funding needed to do its work for the rest of the year.
Mancieri said the donations were made as part of the Steering Committee’s efforts to do more in the community than just putting on the Columbus Day Weekend annual festival.
Members of the committee also helped the Woonsocket Rotary Club in setting up a new playground at the Globe Park Elementary School and there are other projects planned for the future.
The organization currently holds a 501C4 charitable designation but wants to upgrade that to a 501C3 designation that would allow its corporate donors a tax deduction for their contributions, he explained.
The steering committee will be reorganizing for the coming year on Jan. 14, at the Senior Center, and is seeking to bring in some new members to increase the committee from the 17 serving last year to a 20-member committee for the upcoming Autumnfest.
“We are trying to show that we are more than just a festival committee, we are a community organization,” Mancieri said.
