NORTH SMITHFIELD – It looks like the poster child for Northern Rhode Island's neglected road infrastructure – you guessed it, Route 146 – is finally in line for a comprehensive makeover that includes the most deteriorated stretches of the region's principal artery.
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has been awarded “a landmark $65 million federal grant” to overhaul Route 146, U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse announced on June 16.
The money comes from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Grant (INFRA), and will cover the replacement of multiple bridges and the reconfiguration of the much-decried interchange at Sayles Hill Road, a veritable strip of pothole-ridden rubble. The repairs will cover the reconstruction of “miles of roadway” on the road's path through Rhode Island, as well as improvements to enhance safety and reduce congestion, the senators said.
“I helped create the INFRA program with major, once-in-a generation projects like this one in mind,” said Whitehouse, author of the 2015 legislation to help meet Rhode Island's biggest infrastructure investments.
“With all its bumps and quirks,” Whitehouse said, Route 146 “is the main thoroughfare for Rhode Islanders who live in the northern part of the state. I'm thrilled to have the funds in hand to create good jobs upgrading Route 146 with new bridges, a modern design and miles of fresh pavement.”
Reed said he advocated directly to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao for the competitive grant because “Route 146 is one of the most problematic stretches of road in the state.”
“After decades of patches, it is in dire need of repair,” Reed said. “This federal grant provides an opportunity not just to fix this heavily-used roadway, but to modernize it to improve safety, better integrate public transportation and technology, preserve local businesses and reduce congestion.”
Reed was also pleased the funds will address safety at the Sayles Hill Road intersection, which sees on average over 100 crashes per year, according to the ranking member of the Appropriations Committee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD).
U.S. Rep. James Langevin and Rep. David Cicilline also chimed in on the celebratory announcement, promising to work for more resources to address the state's ailing infrastructure in the future.
Langevin called Route 146 “a vital roadway” and said the overhaul will also create “important employment opportunities” during the pandemic, which has resulted in record joblessness.
“Rebuilding Rhode Island’s infrastructure is one of the most effective ways we have to create good-paying jobs and grow our economy,” added Cicilline. “This project will fix a critical interchange that serves Providence, Lincoln and North Smithfield. It is critical that the federal government do even more to invest in these kinds of local projects, and I will continue working to make sure that happens.”
Also known as Eddie Dowling Highway, Route 146 carries more than 171,000 vehicles per day along a roughly 45-mile stretch from Worcester to Providence. In Rhode Island, it cuts through Lincoln and North Providence in addition to North Smithfield before spilling onto I-95.
RIDOT’s grant application calls for the reconfiguration of the interchange at Sayles Hill Road, eliminating a weave at the intersection with Route 99, and replacing a U-turn ramp with a “diverging diamond” interchange, the lawmakers said.
The application also calls for three bridges to be replaced or repaired. Plans for the project include repaving approximately eight miles of Route 146 between I-295 and the Massachusetts state line. Funding may also be used to install a bus-on-shoulder lane as the road nears Providence, new drainage features, modern median barriers to replace old guardrails and broadband improvements.
First authorized in 2015 as the FASTLANE grant program, INFRA provides funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation for urban highway projects that might stall without additional federal support, the lawmakers said. Since 2016, over $4 billion in INFRA and FASTLANE grants have been awarded, including a $60.3 million grant awarded last year to rebuild the Providence Viaduct.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
