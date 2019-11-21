PROVIDENCE - Prosecutors tied the defendant accused in the grisly 2016 stabbing death of 81-year-old Constance Gauthier of Woonsocket with DNA evidence during the first day of his bail hearing in Superior Court on Wednesday.
Matthew Dusseault, 22, also of Woonsocket, has been held at the Adult Correctional Institutions since he was arrested on July 17, 2018, but he is just now exercising his right to a bail hearing, which could potentially result in his release prior to trial.
The chairwoman of the Woonsocket Personnel Board, Gauthier, who lived alone in a flat-roof, stone bugalow at 191 Fairfield Ave., died after being stabbed 68 times about the head, neck and back in her bedroom. The police discovered her ravaged, bloody remains in the bedroom of her home on March 23, 2016 beneath an upturned mattress and other signs of disarray, including dresser and nightstand drawers that appeared to have been rifled and left open.
Testifying before Superior Court Magistrate Richard Raspallo, the supervisor of DNA analysis at the state Department of Health forensic lab said Dusseault's DNA was found on some of those items, mixed in with that of Gauthier.
Cara Lupino, the forensic biology supervisor in the DNA section of the lab, said the defendant's genetic fingerprint was identified in a blood sample from a nightstand drawer. Initially she said, she was only able to identify Gauthier as one of "at least two people" who contributed DNA to the bloodstain.
When a confirmed DNA profile of Dusseault was obtained by the lab in July 2018, Lupino said, she was able to determine that his DNA was also in the bloodstain.
"The mixture from the bloodstained drawer was consistent with Constance Gauthier and Matthew Dusseault," she testified under questioning by State Prosecutor Katelyn Revens.
Lupino said Dusseault's DNA was also identified on the handle of the nightstand drawer, a bloodstain on a dresser drawer, and in test swabs drawn from the handles of a jewelry box -- all furniture that was located in Gauthier's bedroom.
Looking sullen, Dusseault listened to the testimony without showing much emotion as he sat beside his defense lawyers, Kevin Salvaggio and Michael Lepizzara, while at least a half dozen of Dusseault's relatives looked on from the spectator section.
Under cross examination, Salvaggio attempted raise questions about when and how Dusseault's DNA got in Gauthier's house, and whether some unidentified individual who also left DNA in the house might have been responsible for the murder.
At one point, Salvaggio asked Lupino whether she was aware that Dusseault had a been a regular visitor to Gauthier's home, but the judge wouldn't let her answer, sustaining an objection from prosecutors.
Nevertheless, Lupino told the defense lawyer that DNA tests on some 46 items supplied to her by the Woonsocket Police Department for testing revealed four distinct DNA profiles. One was Gauthier's and another was Dusseault's. But two others were from males who were never identified.
"There are at least four profiles and at least three of those are male profiles, and two are unidentified," Salvaggio said. "Correct?"
"Yes," Lupino testified.
While Lupino testified that it was as much as 40 billion times more likely that the blood mixtures came from Gauthier and Dusseault, plus one or two additional contributors, she told Salvaggio she couldn't say for certain whose blood it was or whether Dusseault's DNA contribution could have been the result of "touch DNA," which can be left by skin cells through casual contact with an object or a piece of clothing.
Lupino was one of three witnesses who testified Thursday, including WPD Lt. Chris Brooks and Lt. Ronald Marcos, the first policeman at the scene.
Much of Marco's testimony focused on Tyler Grenon, 24, who was living next door to Gauthier in his father's house at the time of the murder, and who was an early suspect in the homicide. A few days after the murder, Grenon was charged with intimidating witnesses after asking several neighbors for footage of their home security cameras.
Those charges were eventually dropped. But Grenon was arrested again on the same day as Dusseault and both were charged with one count of first-degree murder. However, the police later dropped the murder charges against Grenon, too, saying their only evidence against him were Dusseault's inconsistent statements about their involvement in the crime.
One incontrovertible fact that Lupino revealed yesterday: None of Grenon's DNA was found at the crime scene.
On direct examination yesterday, Marcos explained that it was actually Grenon who led him to a rear window of Gauthier's home to show him where the body was.
Grenon, he said, reached into the partially opened window, pushed aside a curtain, to lead him to the discovery.
When he looked into the window, Marcos said, "I saw a twin mattress, flipped off its box spring. Protruding from under the mattress was a human leg. There was a large amount of blood around this leg."
As he was looking in the window, Marcos said he heard Grenon calling, "I'm in! I'm In." then he realized that Grenon had apparently forced open a side door to a utility room inside Gauthier's home.
Grenon was inside the confined area of the house for less than a minute before he ordered him to get out, Marcos said.
Marcos said he entered the utility room himself after Grenon went outside and made his way to Gauthier's bedroom.
"I saw a large pool of coagulating blood around the victim's head," he said. "There was absolutely no sign of life. There's no way a human could have survived what I was looking at."
Under cross examination, Marcos allowed that Grenon's behavior "was odd."
"Tyler goes off and breaks into the house," Salvaggio pressed.
"It wasn't long at all," said Marcos, adding that he didn't believe Grenon had enough time to contaminate the crime scene.
While Grenon was an early suspect, Dusseault is among the first defendants in the state to be identified through an emerging forensic technique involving ancestry DNA. Woonsocket police hired a lab to analyze samples of DNA from Dusseault's relatives, provided voluntarily for other reasons, for comparison to DNA obtained to the crime scene. Eventually, they located a sample provided by his mother, Paula Gauthier (no relation to Constance), concluding that the DNA at the crime scene either had to come from her father or son. Dusseault later gave incriminating statements to the police.
Because of limitation on the types of witnesses the defense is allowed to call during bail hearing, Salvaggio is not expected to call any witnesses. The hearing is recessed until Tuesday, the next time when all he lawyers involved are available. For now, he remains held without bail at the ACI.
