Tents have been erected outside the former Sears and Roebuck Department Store on Diamond Hill Road to accommodate those waiting to receive their Covid-19 vaccines this Sunday from 2-6 p.m. The state-run mass vaccination site will be open Sunday with just 400 doses of the vaccine and candidates must sign up on the state’s vaccination portal beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. The news of the site opening was announced at Thursday’s press briefing with Gov. Dan McKee. As more vaccination doses become available, the site will be open for longer hours in the future.