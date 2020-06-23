By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – City Council Vice President Jon Brien made it official Monday, filing papers to run against Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
A former state lawmaker, Brien was among the initial crop of candidates to file formal declaration papers announcing their intentions to run for various state and local offices, including City Council, School Committee and legislative seats in the House and Senate.
As expected, Baldelli-Hunt also took out papers to run for what would be her fourth term. She beat Brien’s father, former City Council President Albert G. Brien, in the last election, but the duel with his son could turn out to be one of the mostly hotly contested yet for the incumbent since she took office in 2013.
The declarations cleared up some of the speculation about freshman Councilman Alexander Kithes’ intentions. A vociferous ally of the progressive Democrats who’s done more to roil the political establishment of any newcomer on the council in years, Kithes said recently that he might run for the House District 49 seat presently held by State Rep. Michael Morin after the lawmaker announced he won’t seek another term.
But Kithes took out papers to run for his first full-term on the City Council. Theoretically, he could change his mind before Wednesday’s declaration deadline, file an alternative set of papers for the District 49 seat and drop the council bid, but he told The Call Monday, “I don’t plan on it.”
Due to publication deadlines, The Call does not have access to filing information that might have been processed by the Board of Canvassers during a full business day on Monday. But The Call will catch up with news on candidates for the full three-day declaration period as quickly as print deadlines permit.
As of press time yesterday, however, the sole contender to file declaration papers for Morin’s seat was Vincent Bono, president of the Boston Surface Railroad Company, headquartered at One Depot Square.
A number of other candidates also returned papers to run for major offices, including Marlene Guay, Charmaine Webster and Vaughan Miller, all of whom are political newcomers who previously announced they had allied themselves with Kithes and would run as a team for vacancies on the City Council. Webster is African-American and spoke forcefully about police brutality and justice at a recent Black Lives Matter rally in the city.
Others who took out papers for City Council include Councilman David Soucy, who is running for what would be his second term. Additionally, former Councilman Garrett Mancieri, chairman of the Autumnfest Steering Committee, filed papers announcing a return run for the board. He previously served one term.
Another declarant for a seat on the council is Michael Disney, previously known as Michael Moniz before a legal name change several years ago. He’s run for mayor and other political vacancies in the past, but he’s never held a major elective office.
In the race for School Committee, three incumbent members of the panel announced their intentions to seek another term, including Chairman Paul Bourget, Lynn Kapiskas and Vice Chairman Donald Burke.
In other action at the state level, legislative veteran Sen. Roger Picard (D-Dist. 22, Woonsocket Cumberland) took out papers to run for another term. State Sen. Melissa Murray (Dist. 24, Woonsocket, North Smithfield), filed papers to run for what would be her second term.
In the House, State Rep. Robert D. Phillips (D-Dist. 51, Woonsocket), took out papers to run for another term.
