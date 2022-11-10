WOONSOCKET – In a stunning change of political fortunes, city voters on Tuesday ousted three members of the City Council majority involved in the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office on Oct. 6, and elected six of the seven candidates she ran with for re-election in an effort to shake up the seven-member council.
Baldelli-Hunt, who was ousted on a 3-2 council vote accepting council member Denise Sierra’s allegations she did not follow council directives, was unopposed on Tuesday’s ballot but faced a late write-in campaign challenge from Sierra.
The unofficial vote tallies from the R.I. Board of Elections Tuesday night had Baldelli-Hunt collecting 5,094 votes for re-election to the 1,594 write-in votes.
“Happy election day,” Baldelli-Hunt said when taking the microphone at her election party at the Italian Workingmen’s Club on Diamond Hill Road when the outcome was known.
“And God bless America, the people of Woonsocket have spoken and their voices have not been silenced this time,” the mayor-elect said.
“But we have silenced some,” Baldelli-Hunt said while pointing to the incumbent council members removed from office.
“I want to thank everyone for being here, I heard today at one of the polls I didn’t have any friends and I think that tonight that’s far from the truth,” Baldelli-Hunt continued.
“We’re all friends, and we all support each other and we are here for the right reasons.
“So I’m going to take a minute and give an overwhelming thank you to everyone who is here,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
Baldelli-Hunt, heading to her fifth term as mayor, also thanked her husband, Ed, her three sons, and her mother, Sandrina, 84 on Tuesday, for their support.
Sierra did not vote for the mayor’s removal as the council member lodging a 9-charge complaint under the city charter’s provisions for removing a mayor by a simple majority vote and had not filed to be a candidate in the Nov. 8 election under the process preparing the city’s election ballot.
City Council President Daniel J. Gendron also did not vote for Baldelli-Hunt’s removal as the council member running the hearings held on Sierra’s charges but did take on the role of mayor when the three other members of the council majority, James C. Cournoyer, Roger G. Jalette Sr. and John F. Ward voted Baldelli-Hunt out of office during the final hearing early in the morning of Oct. 6.
Gendron, Cournoyer and Jalette were all ousted by the voters on Tuesday and only Ward won re-election while coming in seventh of the councilors elected.
Incumbent council member Valerie Gonzalez, voting with incumbent council member David M. Soucy against the council majority’s move to unseat Baldelli-Hunt, was the top vote getter of the 13 candidates vying for the seven council seats, collecting 4,208 votes in the unofficial R.I. Board of Elections numbers for the race.
Council newcomer Scott McGee took second with 4,019 votes, former council member Christopher A. Beauchamp third with 3,851 votes, Soucy fourth with 3,652, and former council member Garrett S. Mancieri, fifth overall with 3,581 votes.
Council newcomer Brian J. Thompson came in sixth with 3,196 votes, and Ward collected 3,158 votes.
Gendron received 2,920 votes, newcomer Benjamin Shatraw 2,859, Cournoyer, 2,816 votes, Jalette 2,677. Shannon Steven Ross, who remained on the ballot despite dropping out of the race, received 1,568, and Michael E. Disney received 1,142.
To emphasize the turnover in the council’s make-up, Baldelli held up a gavel during her remarks and noted that council majority had left the Oct. 6 meeting open after it voted her out of office.
“That meeting didn’t adjourn, that meeting was in recess and tonight we are adjourning that meeting with a conviction that is right on that board and that meeting is adjourned,” Baldelli-Hunt said while referring to the election tally behind her.
“They pushed it a little too far and they thought you weren’t smart enough to know that they did.
So congratulations to all of you for coming out and voicing your opinion and your voice,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
“This was not just a victory for us tonight, this was a victory for entire City of Woonsocket and I can’t tell you how happy I am to know that I am finally going to get to work with people who are respectful, who are not bullies, who come forward with great ideas, who are willing to work together to put the ideas on the table to hash it out and come up with a final product,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
“I feel so happy for the City of Woonsocket. I cannot tell you how happy I am for everyone and how we are finally going to be able to move this city forward in a way that we haven’t been able to do in six years,” the four-term mayor-elect added.
Gonzalez pointed to a council session on placing a charter question on the ballot to switch the authority for appointing the city solicitor from the mayor to the council as an example of what had been wrong with the council majority.
The proposed charter change was rejected on Tuesday by a vote of 3,825 to 3,506.
Gonzalez told the election night gathering that she had left the past council meeting asking herself, “How can people know that what we are presenting before the people is wrong and still decide to put it out there?
“And I decided, I don’t fight, I’m not going to fight because what ultimately wins is the voice of the people, our democratic system works when we get the message out there,” Gonzalez said.
The council candidates on her team went out and talked about Question 4, Gonzalez said.
“I thank everyone of these team members because we all had something to do with those votes. None of us won it on our own, we all worked together and when you see teamwork work together, that’s what happens,” Gonzalez concluded.
Christopher Beauchamp said he was happy to be back on the council and once again working with Baldelli-Hunt.
“We worked very hard as a team and as a team we are going to work very hard for all of you,” Beauchamp said.
David Soucy said he also was happy with the change on the council.
“I’ve been waiting for this day for four years, so this is really exciting for me, and to work with this group of people that just got elected is going to make a big difference in this community I guarantee it, and I can’t wait to get started so thank you,” Soucy said.
Garrett Mancieri thanked those helping his campaign while pointing out he had first started running for office when he had been 26 and didn’t win office for his past stint on the council until he was 29.
“I really want to thank my supporters for helping me to come back to the city council. It’s really important to me and I thank you so much for your support over all the years,” Mancieri said.
He also highlighted the teamwork playing a role in the candidates’ victory.
“It’s not about one person running, it’s about all of us running and working together and I think you are going to see that for the next two years, so it’s really important,” Mancieri said.
Brian Thompson had thanks for his campaign workers and his wife who had filled-in on the campaign trail when he had to work and Scott McGee said that while he didn’t always expect to agree with the mayor on every issue, “We are really looking forward to it, all the promises we made, we’re going to make it happen as a team.”
As the election celebration continued around her, Baldelli-Hunt offered a few final words on the night.
Baldelli-Hunt did not consider the change in city government a surprise given what voters had been telling her.
“From what I was hearing after my removal from office, people in the City of Woonsocket were angry, they were upset that their vote was taken from them, that their voices were silenced and that they were eager to get out to vote, people were saying how excited they were for this election and I guess the proof is on that screen,” Baldelli-Hunt said while pointing to the election results.
“We finally have a council that will be respectful, that will be willing to work together to do the job of the people and tonight was the absolute adjournment of that hearing, where the real convictions came, and the convictions are on that board,” the mayor-elect said.
“I have to thank the voters of Woonsocket, the people who came out to vote and their votes basically said, “enough, is enough,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
