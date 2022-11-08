WOONSOCKET -- Woonsocket voters returned Lisa Baldelli-Hunt to the mayor's office on Tuesday, one month after after a handful of City Council members voted to expel her from office.
According to unofficial vote tallies by the Rhode Island Board of Elections, Baldelli-Hunt received 76.2 percent of the vote, compared to 23.8 percent of voters who selected a write-in candidate. Baldelli-Hunt had no opposition on the ballot, but city councilwoman Denise Sierra mounted a late write-in campaign for the post.
