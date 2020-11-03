WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt appears poised to win her bid for re-election as the Rhode Island Board of Elections continues to release vote tallies in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Baldelli-Hunt captured 7,286 votes — 57.3 percent according to results tabulated as of around 1 a.m. Wednesday, outpacing challenger Jon Brien's total of 5,378, or 42.3 percent. The totals are not certified or final, state officials note.
Brien, the City Council vice president, was nearly tied with Baldelli-Hunt in Election Day voting, which was the first set of results released Tuesday. But the incumbent had a strong advantage in mail ballots and early in-person votes.
On the City Council, five incumbents appeared on track to win re-election. The top vote-getter, however, was political newcomer Valerie Gonzalez, who was credited with 5,375 votes as of Wednesday morning.
Incumbents John Ward, David Soucy, James Cournoyer, Daniel Gendron and Denise Sierra finished in second through sixth place, all receiving more than 4,500 votes each.
The race for the seventh seat was between former councilman Roger Jalette, who led with 4,366 votes, several hundred votes ahead of another former council member, Garrett Mancieri, with 3,998.
If the totals hold, Gonzalez and Jalette would replace Brien and Alexander Kithes on the panel. Kithes, who joined the council in a special election last year, was in 11th place in the voting, with 3,727 votes.
