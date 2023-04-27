LINCOLN – Bally’s Twin River Casino opened its state-of-the-art gambling and food court addition off Twin River Road on Tuesday with words of praise from state and local officials and even the fanfare of a confetti shower and Asian Lion Dance performance.
The grand opening drew both Governor Daniel J. McKee and Speaker of House K. Joseph Shekarchi to offer remarks on newest asset in Rhode Island’s economy as well as Senator Frank
Ciccone, Chair of Joint Committee on State Lottery, Bally’s Regional Vice Present and GM Tony Rohrer, Lincoln Town Administrator
Philip Gould, and George Nee, president of R.I. AFL-CIO.
Bally’s Senior Vice President of Regulator Affairs Craig Sculos, master of ceremonies, opened the event with words of remembrance for the late R.I. state Senator Maryellen Goodwin who had been a long supporter of Twin River and its growth plans.
Goodwin died last week after a long fight with cancer.
“Sen. Goodwin was one of the kindest, strongest supporters not only of this facility and its employees but also of the entire community,” Sculos said of Goodwin’s passing.
“It sort of reminded me of an old Greek proverb that simply says, “The society grows great when men and women plant trees in which shade they will never sit,” Sculos said while adding that Sen. Goodwin was the “embodiment of hope, strength, courage, and integrity.’’
After observing a moment of silence for the late senator who had been a fixture at Bally’s Twin River’s Charity Blackjack tournament benefiting Rhode Island community organizations, Sculos moved onto thanking all those attending for celebrating Bally’s major investment in the state’s economy.
“There’s an old expression that basically says you’ve got to see it to believe it, well, at Bally’s you believe in it to see it,” Sculos said.
“That vision- – Bally’s born to entertain. It’s about the investment in this building, it’s also about the investment in our home state, the State of Rhode Island,” Sculos said of Bally’s leadership team directing the expansion project.
Craig Eaton, senior vice president and head of Bally’s Rhode Island operations, said it was a great day for the gaming organization.
“And walking in here, it is so beautiful, new and vibrant and it is just our way to keep moving forward, to keep ahead of our competition and we are very thrilled to be here today,” Eaton said.
“This morning we officially open our 40,000-square-feet of new gaming space in a very unique setting as you can see. It is state of the art, we have a food hall over to my left, hopefully, you will go there after and check it out. It’s Asian inspired,” Easton said of the new space.
“We have a VIP gaming area, high limit gaming, and we will soon be taking most of our gaming on to the first floor,” Eaton said while noting Twin River plans to keep the current second-floor gaming space as a non-smoking gambling area.
The new downstairs space has a ventilation management system to reduce the impacts of customer smoking and will also feature an outdoor smoking area near its new cigar bar operation.
Eaton also highlighted Twin River’s union employees, “the trades women and men” that have worked through the pandemic and the new addition’s start up to provide Bally’s Twin River a new edge on its competition.
“They are the best,” Eaton said of Twin River’s partnership with its union employees and their labor organizations.
“We do it right because of them and I would like to thank you all,” Eaton said.
The additional gaming space was another component of the state’s Marc A. Crisafulli Economic Development Act enacted by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor McKee in 2021. The Act is named for Crisafulli, a retired Bally’s executive vice president also present at Tuesday’s grand opening, and provided a $250 million economic development investment that included updates to state-supervised gaming operations at Bally’s.
“Collectively, we have committed to spend over $100 million dollars on this facility and this is a long way toward that but we are not done,” Eaton said of the state and Bally’s investment commitment.
In his remarks on the opening, McKee said he was pleased to participate in the completion of an effort started “a few years back to make sure that we add to our first-class operations in the state.”
“Congratulations to Bally’s and thank you so much for the work that you are doing and continue to do here in the Blackstone Valley,” McKee added.
“Bally’s Twin River Casino Resort is a destination right here in the heart of Rhode Island and there are concerts and events that draw thousands, dining options and restaurants that will appeal to every appetite and a hotel that offers countless amenities, including a spa,” the governor noted.
“We want Rhode Island to be a destination state, a “bucket list” state. People come to Rhode Island to enjoy what we can offer here and this is one of those destinations when people visit Rhode Island that they enjoy- – as well as for people that live in the state of Rhode Island. We want to make sure that there’s activities here that keep people engaged and make sure they are enjoying this wonderful state that we live in,” McKee said.
“Today we are excited to be here as we welcome the bigger, better Bally’s built by our union labor, congratulations to them for completing such a wonderful venue here,” McKee said of the added space and its new features.
“This is more than just an expansion of Twin River’s footprint, it is a 40,000-square-foot commitment to the Ocean State and our friends at Bally’s are making that investment,” McKee said.
The improvements will help Bally’s remain competitive with other casino and gaming operations in nearby Massachusetts and Connecticut and keep gaming revenues here in Rhode Island, according to McKee.
The gaming area features 355 video slot machines, 57 table games, 27 new stadium-style games,
and the first-class, high limit gaming area. A massive signature waterfall wall was in operation behind the podium for the event that is part of the feng shui features of the addition’s design.
Shekarchi also called the opening an “exciting day” for a “world class facility filled with world class people.”
Noting his participation in the approval of the legislation assisting in Bally’s improvements, Shekarchi congratulated the casino company “on its continuing investment in our state and its workforce.”
“I am particularly proud and pleased that Marc Crisafulli is here this morning and thank him for initiating this commitment on behalf of Bally’s and I am so happy that this act bears his name.
The casino operation represents the state’s third largest source of revenue, Shekarchi noted while pointing to the opening representing an additional investment of approximately $100 million in the state’s economy.
“That’s great news for all of Rhode Island,” Shekarchi added. The Speaker also commended all the union employees involved in making the addition a reality.
“You are, and it is, a significant contributor to our state’s economy,” Shekarchi said.
Town Administrator Gould said completion of the new Bally’s addition had been made possible “by a considerable amount of key work by all involved.
“In my position as town administrator, I recognize the importance of teamwork and collaboration. As the host community, I can tell you that Craig and his entire Bally’s team also recognize the importance of teamwork,” Gould said.
Whether it was for the Lincoln Holiday Basket program, the senior center, or donating to the local animal shelter, Gould said Bally’s assistance for community programs was only a phone call away.
“To that end, I would like to say thank you for your continued generosity and support and I’d like to offer you my sincerest wishes for a continued success and I look forward to continuing this successful partnership,” Gould added.
Nee said the opening was an “important day for not only the tradespeople we represent who built this beautiful addition, but also for the close to 1,000 union members who service and operate this facility day in and day out.
“We celebrate the fact that over 20 unions and hundreds of
union members played a role in expanding, modernizing, and operating Bally’s Twin River
Lincoln Casino Resort,” Nee added while voicing appreciation for the casino efforts to “preserve and enhance the family sustaining wages and benefits opportunities that it provides to our members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.