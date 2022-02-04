By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
LINCOLN – The final steel girder was lifted into place atop a 40,000-square-foot expansion of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort in a traditional construction waypoint ceremony Thursday that also took note of the Covid-19 pandemic impacts on such projects.
Craig Sculos, Bally’s Twin River Casino vice president and general manager, took note of the loss of a member of the addition’s construction team to COVID-19 as the ceremony attended by Gov. Daniel J. McKee, Town Administrator Philip Gould, Bally’s Corp. Executive Vice President Marc Crisafulli, and Rhode Island labor representatives began in a tent set up outside the work site.
“COVID has inflicted pain and despair across the country and Rhode Island has not been able to avoid the grief and the heartbreak,” Sculos said.
“Unfortunately this project as well has not been able to remain immune from COVID,” Sculos said while explaining how John P. Hoppe Sr. of Pascoag, a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 99, and veteran of the 82nd Airborne, working on the project had died of complications from a bout of COVID.
Hoppe, 55, a Woonsocket native, was a “skilled worker and by all accounts an all-around, respected, great guy,” Sculos said before asking for a moment of silence to pay respect “to John, his family, and his contributions to the project.”
A plaque honoring Hoppe, who died Jan. 13, was affixed to the final steel beam that those working on a building usually sign before it is lifted into place, a commemoration afforded to those attending the event on Thursday.
After being introduced by Sculos, Mark Crisafulli noted Thursday’s ceremony represented an “important milestone,” in the expansion of Bally’s Twin River Casino Resort.
“Today in a time honored tradition, we celebrate the placement of the last beam of the exterior structure of what will soon be the 40,000-square-foot expansion to our gaming floor,” Crisafulli said. .
“We are also celebrating the 20 construction trades and hundreds of men and women who will make this project a success,” Crisafulli added.
Crisafulli offered a special thanks to Michael Sabitoni, president of the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council, who he described as a “collaborative partner with us every step of the way,” while helping to ensure the smooth progress to date on the addition’s construction.
He also took note of the presence of AFL-CIO RI President George Nee who he also credited with helping the project along since it broke ground in September.
“This s project is a really important project for the R.I. economy and when it is finished, we are going to have 40,000 square feet of new gaming space on the first level that will allow us to concentrate most of gaming on the first floor,” Crisafulli said.
“In addition to that, we are going to put in a bunch of brand new amenities including restaurants, additional bars, and finally we are going to launch a 14,000-squarefoot Korean style spa, really to bring everything we can here to make people have the full experience they should have,” the Bally’s executive vice president said.
The casino company also wants to improve the existing second floor of Twin River and “reimagine it entirely,” to bring in a whole new range of amenities and improvements to enhance the Twin River experience for its customers, Crisafulli noted.
McKee noted he had been present for the project’s groundbreaking with many others back in September and was happy to return for the placement of “this final piece of steel on this project that has been a very important one for the state of Rhode Island.”
Noting Crisafulli’s reference of 20 different trades involved in the project, McKee said one of his administration’s main goals has been to “increase income for our families that live in the state.
“And so this project is one of many that are going to be activated over the next several months and years,” McKee said while also noting the work that will be coming from infrastructure improvements in the upcoming state budget.
“So we are very happy to be here with Mark and Craig and to thank Bally’s for their partnership on this project that is important to Rhode Island,” McKee said.
The Governor also noted the support given by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio to legislation allowing the Bally’s Twin River expansion as also helping to keep the state’s partnership with Twin River “thriving and alive.”
The project was also a win for Rhode Island workers, McKee noted while joining Crisafulli in noting Sabitoni and Nee’s efforts to back Twin River’s growth.
“The expansion project is a win for Rhode Island and it’s something that I am very proud to support,” McKee said.
“I did say in our State of the State Address that Rhode Island is resilient, but it is also filled with opportunities and this represents the opportunities that are available that are going to happen in our state,” McKee said.
“A $100 million investment in the state of Rhode Island, and we know we just announced $2.1 billion of infrastructure,” McKee noted.
“Mike (Sabitoni) you’re telling that me there are going to be enough workers to handle all those projects,” the Governor asked.
“I’m working on it,” Sabitoni said from his seat nearby.
The project will not just employ construction workers but also new employees for Twin River, McKee noted.
“So the expansion is just one type of energy we need to keep our economy moving,” McKee said while pointing out that Rhode Island’s economy is currently the fastest recovering economy in the New England and now again, fifth in the nation.
“I think that is important to realize it has a lot to do with how we’ve responded to the pandemic, we’re second in the country in vaccination rates, we have some of the lowest infection rates and everything that goes along with that,” McKee said.
The Twin River expansion “is a good project and benefits Rhode Island,” and is proof that “good things happen when state and local governments work together with private industry, our unions and everyone in between,” McKee said.
Philip Gould also listed favorable results from his town’s relationship with Twin River and thanked its officials for their support of a list of community efforts from senior center programs to helping the animal shelter and putting on the Memorial Day parade and holiday basket projects.
“Those things don’t happen without the support of our partners like you. So I wish you the best of luck on the project, I think it’s going to be great for the state, and selfishly, great for the town of Lincoln,” Gould said.
“We are going to have more people coming to town, so it increases business here but also out in the community and in the town of Lincoln,” Gould said.
Sabitoni, the business manager for Local 271 as well as president of the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council, gave a shout out “for all the trades men and women that work in the rain and sleet and snow no matter what, hell and high water to continue to construction and invest in facilities such as this, not only here but across the state.”
In addition to the union trades workers building the addition, Sabitoni there were almost another 1,000 Bally’s employees running the casino that “make good family sustaining wages and benefits from an employer second to none,” while also praising their work.
And Sabitoni took note of the loss of Hoppe and said “every single local union, every family, everybody’s been affected by this pandemic.
“So just keep that in mind, get your vaccination, I guess I’ll do this as public safety announcement, get your booster shots and just keep people in your thoughts and prayers as we hopefully come out of this in the coming months,” Sabitoni concluded.
