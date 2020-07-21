By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
WOONSOCKET – Anyone driving by World War II Veterans Memorial Park on East School Street knows that the basketball courts on that side of the park are a pretty popular place with local young people.
They are only going to get more popular now that the city’s new LED lighting system at the courts has been turned on.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and members of her administration joined school basketball coaches and a group of players at the courts Wednesday evening to flip the switch, so to speak, on the lights and usher in nighttime hoops at World War II Park.
During a short ceremony held during a break in regular play on the courts before sunset, Baldelli-Hunt told the kids and young adults that the city spent about $60,000 in the effort to extend their use of the courts well into the night.
“And what we did, we decided we wanted you to be able to be individuals who have responsibility, the diligence and the respect for your court in that we are not going to control the lights,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
“We are going to allow you to control the lights. So if no one is here, the lights are off, that doesn’t mean you can’t play basketball. All you have to do is come down. There is a button that you can push. You push the button, the lights go on,” the mayor said.
Baldelli-Hunt said the plan for now, is to have the lights go off for the night at 11 p.m., which will give local players more time to enjoy the courts and improve their game.
The only thing the city is asking of those who will be using the courts, is for them to take care of the facility themselves, Baldelli-Hunt noted.
“We don’t ask for much,” she said.
Baldelli-Hunt said the city spent a significant sum of money in the development of the World War II Park courts during an overall redesign of the longtime Social District recreation area but also took note of what it had accomplished with the new courts.
It was seeking how many young people used the courts “and how much you enjoy playing basketball,” that got the city working on adding the lights for “for you guys to play, guys and girls, to play beyond dark. So the lights are in,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
The mayor was joined on the court by Fire Chief Paul Shatraw and Fire Alarm Superintendent Steven Gamache, who oversaw installation of the new lighting, as well as Police Chief Thomas F. Oates, III, Woonsocket High School Freshman Basketball Coach Chris Beauchamp, and Middle School Basketball Coach Thomas Gray.
Members of the police department are regular visitors at the city’s courts whether they go on bikes or on foot and have been known to get out on the courts “participating with the youth and young adults in the community,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
The adults all pointed to the players as holding responsibility for taking care of the courts as something they own.
“You guys all know I love basketball, I know you all love basketball. We’ve got to take care of these courts, clean up, if somebody’s riding bikes on them, tell them to get off,” Beauchamp, a former member of the City Council, told the gathering of basketball players.
“It’s not a bike track, these are for hoops, so clean-up after yourselves, enjoy it until 11:00 and we’ll all have a good time on these courts,” Beauchamp said.
Gray, who made a point of calling out the Woonsocket Middle School basketball state champions in the group, also told the players to “clean-up after yourselves,” and to “take care of this place.
“It’s yours. The mayor has just told you that you have run of this place until 11:00. So if the lights are off, it’s amazing that if the lights are off, the city is allowing you to turn the lights on,” Gray said.
“I have never ever heard that before,” Gray added. When he had wanted to make use of lights at a city field in the past, Gray said teams would have to call a number of people to make the arrangements to have things turned on.
“So listen, the city is doing everything they possibly can to allow you to have recreation and do the things that you love doing and one of them, especially playing basketball, Gray said.
“Just enjoy it,” he added.
“This is beautiful, this is wonderful to see and I’m hoping that all of you take a care of it,” he said.
The city would also be taking care of the park, he said, and members of the Police Department stopping in from time to time as they often do.
“So when the police do ride by, they’re just ride by and they stop, and they are having a good time with you, and there aren’t any other issues,” Gray said.
“I’m proud of all of you. Keep up the good work. As Coach Chris said, it’s up to you to keep this place clean. If anyone wants to disrespect this place, you tell them this is our house and were going to keep it clean and we’re going take care of it. God bless you all and enjoy it,” Gray said.
Shatraw and Gamache explained how the players could turn on the lights from a control box located at courts, and the chief also pointed to Baldelli-Hunt as having an original role in getting the lighting put in when the redesign of World War II Park was a work in progress.
“Everything was completely bulldozed, things were ripped out and in the planning stages, the mayor looked at us and said “on those basketball courts someday there are going to be lights.”
To that end, the conduit to carry the electrical was installed even before the asphalt was put down for the court and everything ready “so that you guys could have these lights. It’s a huge thing for the city and for everybody to enjoy,” Shatraw said.
Gamache said the Musco lighting system installed at courts could be set to shut-down every hour or two but the city will be leaving that feature off after they are put on so games won’t be interrupted. The system will shut down for the night at 11 but will dim to 50 percent lighting at 10:55 p.m. to allow players five minutes to gather all their gear and clean-up before its lights out.
Chief Oates said he didn’t have much more to say than what had already been offered to the group.
“Respect the place, respect each other, police each other,” Oates said. “We don’t want to have to get involved and we don’t want to get involved in that. We’re just going to be doing spot checks to see that everybody’s having a good time and everybody’s safe,” the chief said.
“So you are responsible people, this is beautiful facility, it’s your home, take care of it, respect it and enjoy it and I’m glad to see everybody out here playing basketball,” Oates said.
One of the champion middle school players, Joel Felix, later said he was glad to see the lights going on at the courts.
“I’ve been playing here since I was eight but we never had lights. I think they will keep people playing basketball longer,” he said while giving the change a favorable review.
A teammate, Antonio Delgado, agreed. “They’re great, they’re fantastic. It’s a big difference and I like them,” he said.
