St. James Church
St. James Church, 45 Division Street in Manville, RI, is holding its annual Parish Bazaar & Giant Flea Market on Saturday, November 12th in the Fr. Brindamour Church Hall (Bazaar and Kitchen) and the St. James School Building (Flea Market).
Parish Crafts such as wreaths, centerpieces, handmade ornaments, handcrafted jewelry, crochet and knit goods will be for sale as well as Gifts for Adults and Children and Baked Goods featuring items such as cakes, pies, fudge, cookies, etc. There will be several Raffles: Penny Social; Split the Pot; Gift Certificates and Gift Baskets. Our Scout groups will also be participating and will have a few surprises.
A special Cash Raffle will be held with prizes of $1000, $500 and $250. Only 250 tickets will be sold at a cost of $20 each. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Parish Office.
Our kitchen will be open all day serving Muffins, Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Cheeseburgers, Chicken Nuggets, French Fries, Dynamite Sandwiches, Soup and beverages.
In conjunction with the Holiday Bazaar, a Giant Flea Market will be held in the St. James School Building.
Hours for both the Bazaar and Flea Market will be 9:00AM to 3:00PM.
For more information, please call St. James Church Rectory at (401)766-1558
Holy Trinity Parish
Holy Trinity Parish in Woonsocket will hold their Annual Christmas Bazaar and Craft Fair Saturday November 12, 2022 from 9am to 4pm in the Norm Malo Hall at the former Msgr. Gadoury School 1371 Park Ave. which is handicap accessible.
There will be Gift Certificate Raffle, Split the Pot, Themed Basket and Special Raffles. Many vendors will be on hand. Also, homemade Pastries, Fudge and Candy Booth.
Visit SANTA, give him your wish list and take photos with the children.
Kitchen will be open for Lunch with the popular Dynamites, Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Soup etc.
Park Place Church
2nd Oldest Christmas Fair in the State!
Where: Park Place Church
71 Park Place
Pawtucket, RI 02860
When: November 12, 2022 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Featuring: Mimi’s Attic, Gift Table, Fudge Table, Bake Table,
An Array of Holiday Raffles
Luncheon 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Menu: Cream of Broccoli Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup, Grilled Cheese sandwiches, Hot Dogs and American Chop Suey.
Arnold Mills United Methodist Church
CUMBERLAND – The Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, 690 Nate Whipple Highway, will host its holiday fair Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church hall.
A morning cafe will serve muffins and breakfast pastries from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Homemade food items include stained glass candy, friendship soup mix, fudge, baked beans, apple pies, and an assortment of baked goods.
Handmade crafts feature varied knit goods, holiday decorations and ornaments, teacher gifts, pet items and stocking stuffers.
A “timeless treasures room,” garden shop, silent auction and book nook also are included.
In recognition of Veterans Day, cards will be available to thank a veteran.
The church is handicapped accessible.
For directions or more information, call (401) 333-5203.
Hearts with Hope
Hearts with Hope is holding a fall bazaar on Nov. 12 at the Villa Novan Middle School in Woonsocket. Raffles, 50/50 and more. Over 40 vendors.
