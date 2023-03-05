Woonsocket Wastewater Treatment Facility has 4th sewage leak in 1 year
WOONSOCKET – Partially treated sewage from the Woonsocket Wastewater Treatment Facility is leaking into the Blackstone River… again.
The latest “discharge incident” was announced Wednesday evening by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, which issued a no-contact order for the stretch of river running between Cumberland Hill Road in Woonsocket to the Slater Mill Dam in Pawtucket.
This discharge is the third in one year after similar incidents in March of 2022 and June of 2022, for which DEM was already in the process of issuing an enforcement action (it is currently unclear whether that action will also address this latest incident). Michael Healey, a spokesperson for DEM, said the underlying cause of all three incidents is the same: an inability of the wastewater treatment facility to adequately remove solids from its wastewater.
Officially, DEM communications say the agency is continuing to investigate the cause of this latest “loss of treatment.” The city was already working on a final investigative report on the cause of the first two discharge incidents, for which it received an extension from DEM until April 8. Healey confirmed that the deadline still stands and this latest discharge incident will not affect it.
Woonsocket Public Works Director Steven D’Agostino, however, has been public about what he believes are the causes of the cycle of permit noncompliance.
A chicken-and-egg problem persists at the plant due to the interrelated process of treating sludge run by two third-party contractors. Jacobs operates the wastewater treatment plant, which removes water from the liquid sludge received from sewers and other towns and sends the remaining solids over to the incinerator side of the plant, which is operated by Synagro. Synagro further “dewaters” the solids into a dry “cake” for incineration and sends the water back into the Jacobs treatment process.
Inefficiency or error on either side of the process can create problems for the other side.
In a regular City Council meeting last week, D’Agostino spoke of the inherited 25-year agreement with Synagro. D’Agostino has said he takes issue with Synagro’s general quality of operations and said at the meeting the company has struggled financially (it filed for bankruptcy in 2013).
“A struggling company that treats waste, poop, in your city is never a good thing,” D’Agostino said at the meeting.
Synagro is not entirely to blame, however, because both Jacobs and Synagro rely on a piece of equipment called a “gravity thickener,” which is basically a large round chamber where a mechanical arm with a rake on it churns the liquid sludge, allowing the solids to settle on the bottom of the tank. That gravity thickener, which is the city’s property, is in disrepair.
“Internals are completely rotted and rusted away,” said Anthony Rose, Jacobs assistant project manager for the Woonsocket Wastewater Treatment Plant, at the meeting. “I don’t think there’s any way to repair it in its current form, so it would ultimately have to be replaced.”
At that meeting, the council voted unanimously to award a contract to Weston and Sampson Engineers to replace the internal equipment of the gravity thickener, a process D’Agostino said could potentially take under a year if expedited.
For now, Healey said the situation is being managed with the use of temporary filter presses, two of which were brought to the plant after the June discharge incident and one of which was removed with DEM approval in November.
The other problem is the number of communities, including several in Massachusetts, that rely on the Woonsocket plant to treat their sludge. Healey said the plant treats the fourth-highest flow of sewage in the state, with a design capacity of 16 millions of gallons a day.
In past incidents, D’Agostino has lamented that DEM and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have had little interest in letting Woonsocket temporarily limit the intake of sludge in order to make repairs. During the June incident, Synagro tried to halt the intake of sludge with support from Jacobs and D’Agostino via email, but was overridden by DEM, which emailed all Synagro customers saying the previous email had been sent in error, according to emails obtained and previously reported by the Call.
This time around, however, the city has ordered Synagro to cease accepting liquid sludge from other wastewater treatment plans until further notice, according to an email from Joseph Haberek, DEM’s administrator of surface water protection, and shared with the media.
Haberek’s email also said he and “many others here are working full-time on ensuring that the City and its contract operators (Jacobs and Synagro) are taking all necessary steps to return to compliance as quickly and possible and make the necessary modifications to avoid future violations.”
“You can be issued that the DEM does not view this, or any other instances of violations, as acceptable,” he wrote.
