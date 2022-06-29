BELLINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS – Working the register during lunch at the Bellingham Memorial Middle School put Tina Lynch in the right place at the right time on May 12.
When a fifth grader tapped her on the shoulder and said “I’m choking,” there was no time to think, she said.
“It was huge adrenaline because all this stuff is going through your head and you don’t know what the outcome will be,” she said.
She brought the student into the kitchen, which she later said was “a blessing in disguise” because it prevented panic from spreading through the lunchroom, and screamed for her boss. She performed the Heimlich Maneuver twice while her boss stood by ready to call 911 if necessary.
After doing the Heimlich, Lynch asked the boy if he was okay and although he was still scared, he was able to vocalize an answer, she said. Her colleagues brought him some water, and he went to the school nurse.
“You never think it will happen,” Lynch said. “I was just in the right place at the right time.”
Normally, Lynch handles the shipments and spends the lunch shift in the back overseeing the loads. But with staff shortages during COVID, she said it’s become more common for her and other staff members to help each other out and rotate jobs around the cafeteria, which is why she was working the register at the time of the incident.
Luckily, Lynch and her colleagues train for such scenarios. They are “ServSafe” recertified every five years, which includes Heimlich training. Yet in her 11 years working as the “ship-out person” for Bellingham Memorial, she has never had first-hand experience with a choking emergency.
A few days later, Lynch got a second lunch-time surprise, though this time it was positive. Papa Gino’s in Woonsocket delivered four pizzas to Lynch and her staff as a thank-you for their service to their community.
“It was very nice,” Lynch said. “It was something you just wouldn’t expect.”
The donation was part of Papa Gino’s Pizza My Heart program, which has given out over 1,700 extra-large pizzas since the program’s inception in 2019. Recipients are identified through a nomination form. Lynch said she doesn’t know who nominated her, but said it could have been a Bellingham Memorial parent who works at Papa Gino’s and found out after the principal sent a school-wide email about the incident.
Although she appreciated the gesture, she said she doesn’t think of herself as a “local hero.”
“I didn’t feel that I should become a hero at all,” Lynch said. “I just did what I thought should be done.”
Even though that was Lynch’s first time responding to a choking emergency, she said she is often there to support her colleagues, whether it be lending an ear or something more serious. Lynch recalled another incident in December where a temporary truck driver on her first day of the job fell out of the truck cabin and broke her arm. The employee called Lynch for help.
“I think it’s my personality,” Lynch said. “If they need anything, I’m always there to help.”
