WOONSOCKET – A list of officials including Gov. Daniel J. McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, and Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt joined representatives of the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island (BGCNRI) Wednesday morning for the official ribbon cutting of the organization’s new Woonsocket Clubhouse at 600 Social St.
Jim Clark, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, joined Gary Rebelo, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island, in celebrating the completion of a major renovation of the former Woonsocket Health & Racquetball Club to its current configuration as a 34,000-square-foot facility serving area youth and families.
The updates completed as part of the $6.5 million project will provide club members with day activity and learning opportunities through its new STEAM Enrichment Center, Teen Music Center, Culinary Learning Center, and Cox Innovation Lab. There is also a new basketball court downstairs in the two-level former health club, an outdoor play area, and facilities for food programs and clothes washing.
McKee had a special connection to Wednesday’s event since his family had originally built the former Woonsocket Health & Racquet Club back in 1980 and ran it for many years before selling it as he became a Lt. Governor of the state.
McKee’s late father, James McKee, had also been involved in the founding of the original Boys & Girls Club in Cumberland, a fact that is still noted at the Northern Rhode Island organization’s Cumberland clubhouse at James McKee Way in Cumberland.
“I think it’s fantastic,” McKee said of the Woonsocket club’s completed renovation.
“My dad and I, when he was living, actually had a conversation that, if we were ever not running the racquetball club here and the health club here any longer, it would a be perfect use for a Boys & Girls Club,” McKee said.
The McKees had built the club with 10 racquetball courts initially and then expanded it over the years with fitness and Nautilus equipment, a basketball court, and even a swimming pool that has since been removed.
The McKee’s sold the club to another owner who ran it for a time before the BCGNRI became interested in acquiring the property on the recommendation of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
The resulting redevelopment of the club into a modern youth-based program facility was a natural transition for the property, according to McKee.
“What an asset a facility like this is to the community,” the Governor noted.
Prior to the cutting of the facility’s grand opening ribbon, Rebelo told the assembled officials and the young club members seated on the pavement in front of him that the project had begun four years ago when Baldelli-Hunt called to say she knew he was looking for more teen space for the Woonsocket club then operating in the former Kendrick Elementary School on Kendrick Avenue.
“It’s been a long four years; we did a lot of due diligence on this building before we closed on the building and about four or five weeks later the entire world shut down. But we’re here and that’s what’s important, because it’s all about them,” Rebelo said while highlighting the assembled club members.
“It’s all about you guys,” Rebelo said to applause from the crowd.
“Today is a day of great celebration as we gather here to mark the official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for our new Woonsocket clubhouse,” Rebelo continued.
“It’s an honor to stand here before you and express our gratitude for your presence on this momentous occasion,” Rebelo said.
The BGCNRI CEO went on to thank the officials attending for their support in the project. Rebelo also thanked Julie Davis, senior vice president of strategic partnerships for Feed the Children, and Jon Wiltrout, director of HR for Price Rite Marketplace, for their role in the 2023 Feeding Minds and Bodies Campaign in support of fighting hunger and providing food and essentials to families in Woonsocket while helping food insecurity.
The campaign would be distributing food from the location to over 400 families later in the day, Rebelo noted.
“Everyone, your unwavering support and dedication made this dream a reality,” Rebelo said of the club’s grand opening overall.
“The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island has long been a beacon of hope for countless youth and all of the communities we serve, providing a safe and nurturing environment where they learn, grow and thrive. Today we proudly add another chapter to this legacy with the opening of our new Woonsocket clubhouse,” Rebelo said.
“This will serve as a haven of opportunities for our young minds, for our community,” Rebelo added.
Baldelli-Hunt related how she connected the past owners of the club with BGCNRI and offered that “it may have taken longer than you expected but it’s phenomenal.
“We are just so excited to drive down Social Street and see this building and recognize that may not be end. There’s more that we can do, we can expand even further and we are looking to do that,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
“We are being very aggressive with some grant writing and we’re very hopeful that we can bring even more to Boys & Girls Club,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
Look over the young people in their blue club t-shirts, Baldelli-Hunt offered, “this is the sea of blue today and this sea is our future. We are relying on you to be good citizens when you grow up and the Boys & Girls Club is a part of leading you in that direction,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
McKee also took note of the club members during his remarks to the gathering.
“All these young people right in front of me, you are going to really enjoy this place. I grew up in a Boys Club,” McKee said of the days he was member before girls were added.
“My dad and his friends started the Boys Club in the Town of Cumberland and Lincoln and so I know what advantages you are going to have because I had that advantage as well,” McKee said.
McKee noted one of his friends from his club days, Brad Dean, was also in attendance at the opening on Wednesday and pointed out, “you’re going to have lifelong friends, so make sure you take full advantage of being here because you are going to be standing where I stand along with the Senator, Lt. Governor, along with Jim and other leaders here today,” McKee said.
“You are going to be standing where they are years from now because the Boys & Girls Club are going to get you there,” McKee added.
Senator Reed, who had secured a $2 million federal contribution to the renovation project, noted the young club members are “our future, they are our hope and with the Boys & Club they will not only find a way to develop their talent but they will also develop their sense of community, their sense of giving back because of what they receive from this Boys & Girls Club.”
While the country has difficult challenges ahead, Reed noted “those challenges will be overcome with the talent, skills, and initiative of these young children that are will us today. And the Boys & Girls Club develops those skills and those talents and this commitment that is going forward,” Reed added.
