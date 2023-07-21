PAWTUCKET – Is there hope for a refurbished McCoy Stadium after all?
Mayor Donald Grebien and a city team met with billionaire Stefan Soloviev, who last week expressed interest in buying the dilapidated site and turning it back into a premier baseball destination, for a walkthrough of the park at 11 a.m., Thursday, confirmed city spokesperson Grace Voll.
Grebien’s team included Voll, Director of Administration Dylan Zelazo, Deputy Director Tracey Giron, Building Inspector John Hanley, Zoning Director Carl Johnson, Interim DPW Director Chris Crawley and others. On Soloviev’s side were son Quintin, who told his father of the sad facts about the former Pawtucket Red Sox and the now-empty stadium, architects, engineers and some of his brass.
“We toured the stadium, the clubhouses, the field; Mr. Soloviev was trying to get an idea of the status of the stadium,” Voll said. “From our perspective, it’s in tough shape because nothing has been in there for a while, about four years. He was trying to see what he was getting in to, how much work would have to get done
“He wanted to get a better idea of the space, and he wanted his engineers and architects there so they could help him get an estimate of how much he would have to take on,” she added. “It ended pretty optimistically on both sides. The mayor is looking for Mr. Soloviev to present a formal proposal for the spot, then we’ll go from there.”
Despite the meeting, Voll said, Grebien let the potential buyer know that the unified public high school being built at the McCoy site remains a top property for the city’s students.
“We can’t neglect the school; we have to either keep it there or find a new space for it,” she said. “We need to see what his proposal is before we even discuss moving the proposed location. He told him the door isn’t completely closed, but he tried to emphasize there would be major challenges in trying to find a new location for the school.
“Not just that, but getting the stadium into good shape again would be quite costly and a lot of work and a lot of time.”
The question remains: Why save McCoy Stadium if there’s no prospect of putting a minor league baseball team there? Hundreds of people have already signed a petition to save it, she said, courtesy of a push from namesake Thomas P. McCoy’s grandniece, Christine McCoy McNeil.
“That’s something on their side they have to think through,” Voll said. “Obviously, from the city side, we’re helping out by giving them the tour and answering their questions, and considering the proposal. It’s only fair. The residents have expressed their interest in saving it, so the mayor is listening to his constituents, as he toured the stadium with the billionaire.
“He’s doing his due diligence; I just don’t know how much we really could give in return. I mean, the city wouldn’t be able to just create a baseball team out of thin air. That would be an obstacle for them.”
The Times reached out to Soloviev for comment, but he didn’t immediately respond.
When asked about the possibility of the new United Soccer League franchise Rhode Island FC moving into McCoy Stadium, Voll stated, “Another reporter asked if we would consider that, and the mayor said ‘No. They’re going to play at that site at Tidewater Landing.’ The thing is, I don’t even think it’s regulation size,” which it isn’t for soccer.
“In addition, Mr. Soloviev made it pretty clear he’s not interested in any other redevelopment or entrepreneurship opportunity in the city. He’s only interested in McCoy.”
