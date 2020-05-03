WOONSOCKET – From the dynamites at Barbara’s Place on North Main Street to the perky Latino dishes of El Paisa in Central Falls, the Blackstone Valley’s restaurants punch beyond their weight in shaping the quirky gumbo of the region’s cultural identity.
Sadly, there’s probably no sector of commercial activity more imperiled as a result of Covid-19.
Now, as Gov. Gina Raimondo plans to slowly thaw the frozen economy, the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council has created “Blackstone Bingo” – a fun way to help sustain restaurants on the road back. As the name suggests, it’s a bingo-like game that offers prizes for enthusiastic patronage of 125 different restaurants, brewers, bakeries and some retailers in five specific sub-regions of the Valley – Woonsocket-North Smithfield, Pawtucket, Cumberland-Central Falls, Lincoln-Smithfield and Burrillville-Glocester.
“We are going out there and doing things like this and fighting for as many of them as we can,” said BVTC Marketing Director James Toomey. “Who knows what’s going to happen, but we’ve got to do everything we can and take action.”
The National Restaurant Association offers some sobering statistics about the scale of damage to the restaurant industry across the country. While many restaurants have remained open for take-out, delivery and curbside pickup as social distancing edicts began taking hold nearly two months ago, four in 10 restaurants have already closed their doors, “some with no hope of reopening,” according to Executive Vice President Sean Kennedy.
Locally, some of the most iconic names in the industry are among those that illustrate the trends Kennedy is talking about: Ye Olde English Fish & Chips in Woonsocket; the Roast House, with locations in Pawtucket and Blackstone; and Lincoln’s Asia Grille, are a few that come to mind. Most have said their intention is to reopen.
Nationally, the NRA says 8 million restaurant employees, or two of every three jobs, have been cut or furloughed and the industry’s losses could reach $300 billion later this year, assuming a slow resumption of business begins around June 1. In Rhode Island, Raimondo says she wants to start nudging the economy back to life sooner, by May 9, but large group gatherings will probably continue to be subject to restrictions, not yet been articulated by Raimondo, that are likely to endure far beyond that time.
“Every restaurant model, from the beloved corner diner, to the favorite independent restaurant, to the well-known chain, has an uncertain future as economic damage wrecks an industry that is only marginally profitable even in the best of times,” says the NRA’s Kennedy.
In the Valley, Blackstone Bingo is part of BVTC’s strategy to keep as many restaurants as possible positioned for a soft landing, or at least a softer one, as the economy wakes up.
All patrons have to do to help is frequent the establishments listed on the bingo cards and save their receipts to win. For receipts to be valid, the minimum purchase must be for $10.
Like church bingo, players have to check off five restaurants in a row on their cards to become eligible for various prizes, which will be awarded after the promotion ends on May 31.
The prizes include a private tour of the Guild Brewery in Pawtucket for up to six guests, including a sample flight and take-home glassware – a value worth $120. Also up for grabs is an assortment of gift cards ranging from $25 to $50 at an assortment of other vendors, including White Dog Distilling, also in Pawtucket, Texas Roadhouse in North Smithfield, and others.
Toomey says the more rows patrons fill up the better their chances of winning a prize. There’s no limit. “You can fill up the board and have a ton of chances,” he says.
Blackstone Bingo may not be a panacea for the reeling restaurant industry, but it’s something the BVTC can do “that can help for a little bit” as they struggle to bridge the gap to a brighter tomorrow, Toomey says.
Toomey, for one, is banking on a healthy rebound for the sector. Already, he says, restaurants have shown an impressive level of adaptability to the hostile circumstances of Covid-19.
Many, he says, have either amplified marginal parts of their business models or tweaked them altogether to stay afloat. Some restaurateurs who previously had no relationship with online delivery services like Grubhub or Uber Eats, for example, have teamed up with these assistants to do business in a way they previously hadn’t. And Toomey is reasonably certain that some of these newfound partnership will last well beyond the era of pandemic to forge permanent new revenue streams.
One example of Toomey’s observation is on display at one of Woonsocket’s most familiar destinations for oriental food – Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining. Longtime impresario of egg rolls and jazz, owner John Chan says he and his staff have hardly been spared the carnage of Covid-19 – he had to lay off the entire waitstaff and all the bartenders because there just isn’t any work in the dining areas for them.
But take-out orders have long been an integral part of the restaurant’s business model, and the drive-through window on the Clinton Street side of the restaurant is now busier than ever.
“We’re very blessed with our drive-through window,” says Chan. “We’re fortunate.”
In the Blackstone Valley, Toomey says restaurants are more than just a collection of individual enterprises. In a part of the state without beaches, they’re a major player in the region’s tourist economy, so it’s only natural for BVTC to look for ways to support them during a crisis.
He says there’s roughly 500 restaurants in the region – “just a ton of spots” – and many offer dishes whose lineage is tied up with the their immigrant heritage and other aspects of cultural identity.
“Those things are huge to us,” says Toomey. “From a tourism standpoint, people really respond to that stuff. They want to try this unique food.”
Toomey says promoting the region’s food culture is “a big part of who were are and that’s why we’re trying to do what we can. We don’t have a magic wand. We’re just trying to go out there and do what we can.”
For more information about Blackstone Bingo and to look at sample cards for your region, log onto https://tourblackstone.com/bingo/.
