WOONSOCKET – He won’t get to cross home plate at Fenway this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Chris Lanctot of Blackstone will still be doing his part for the Home Base program assisting veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) with a virtual run here in the city Saturday morning.
Lanctot usually holds a fundraiser at the Elks Club on Social Street as part of his participation in the Boston Red Sox’s 9K Run to Home Base event at Fenway, but couldn’t do that this year either.
That might have been a setback in Lanctot’s efforts raising nearly $40,000 for the Home Base program while participating in nine previous runs held for the organization.
“I do the runs for them, the veterans in general,” Lanctot explained. “They put their lives on the line, day in and day out, so we can be safe,” he added.
Like the rest of the participants in the Home Base runs, Lanctot hopes to bring more awareness to the PTSD and other “invisible wounds of war” faced by veterans and members of the military.
On average, 22 veterans and members of the military die by suicide each day, Lanctot said, and more awareness is needed to help veterans having difficulties take action and seek help.
This year’s Run to Home Base, normally held in July, was initially postponed to Sept. 26 by the Red Sox Foundation and Mass General Hospital, which run the Home Base support program for veterans.
But as the pandemic continued into the end of summer and the start of school, the event was converted into a virtual event where participants planned out their own 9K courses wherever they wanted to run.
As an on-call firefighter in Blackstone, Lanctot decided to run his course in the city, going from fire station to fire station and calling attention to local firefighters and the military veterans among them.
His run will be dedicated to the memory of Jeff Heneault, a Woonsocket firefighter and former Marine who died tragically last June.
Lanctot plans to set out from Resurrection Cemetery on West Wrentham Road in Cumberland at 7 a.m. on Saturday, where he will place a wreath on Jeff Heneault’s grave and then start heading down into the city on Elder Ballou.
His next stop will be at Fire Station No. 4 on Mendon Road, where he will leave the first of the Thin Red Line Flags honoring firefighters and Woonsocket Fire Department badges he will carry as mementos for the station before continuing on to Aylsworth Avenue and then Fire Station 2, Woonsocket Fire Department Headquarters on Cumberland Hill Road near Place Jolicoeur, a monument to local residents serving in World War I and World War II.
From there, Lanctot will run past the United Veterans Council of Woonsocket Armed Forces Park on Davison Street while heading up Hamlet Avenue and will continue on to Front Street and Vose Street before running on Providence Street to Fire Station 1 where his brother, Nicholas, works for the department.
Lanctot’s run will continue to South Main Street and Main Street as he makes his way to North Main Street. He will end his virtual run at Fire Station 3, where Firefighter Jeff Henault worked.
As has been the case in past years, Lanctot’s family is actively involved in his support of the Home Base program and will be assisting him again on Saturday.
His son Braden, 11, will be following him on the run while riding his bike, and his wife, Nicole, will be riding along in a car with his daughter, Cadence, 15, and his mom, Terri-Lyn Lanctot.
His mom and dad, Gary, always help out with his fundraising and events, as do his brothers Nicholas and Jonathan.
Participating in Run to Home Base requires a minimum of $1,000 in donations. Lanctot said he just made it this year with his family’s help and that of his friends and fellow members of the Hosehead Chili Team due to the loss of the Elks Club event.
Hopefully, that will all change next year when he again participates in Run to Home Base with the help of several fundraising efforts.
“Next year I plan on doing a bigger fundraiser and add one or two more events if the virus allows it,” he said.
