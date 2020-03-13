Municipal and school officials in the Blackstone Valley's Massachusetts towns are stepping up efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including daily deep cleaning and sanitizing of all surfaces in town halls and school buildings, and keeping residents up to date with information shared on town websites.
“The Blackstone-Millville School District has done a fantastic job working with the Board of Health and sending updates and letters home to parents,” said Blackstone Board of Health Secretary Colleen Strapponi. “The schools as well as the administration at the Municipal Center have also increased their cleaning sterilization procedures.”
Strapponi says the Board of Health is in the process of ordering Purell (hand sanitizer) dispensers to be hung on the walls in the main hallway of the Municipal Center on St. Paul Street.
Strapponi also reported that Dunkin' Donuts, including its store on Main Street, has temporarily suspended refilling customers reusable cups or travel mugs in an effort to reduce the odds of spreading the virus.
The Blackstone Senior Center is also taking a pro-active approach. Currently, all transportation vehicles are being disinfected after each ride and the center has suspended meals until further notice. As far as group activities are concerned, the center is reviewing them on a case by case basis, but have not canceled classes or any group activities outside of the center as of yet.
In Uxbridge, a coronavirus-specific web page has been created on the town’s website with links to information on the virus, how it is spreads, prevention, treatment, and printable fact sheets.
“The website is updated daily, providing the latest information from the state and CDC, so we're really making an effort to push people to those resources,” said Uxbridge Health Director Kristin Black.
Black said the town is also urging all households and businesses to register for Code Red and E-Alert, which will allow the town to communicate time-sensitive, personalized messages to residents via voice, email and text.
Uxbridge High School Principal Michael Rubin addressed the public health threat this week in his March newsletter to students and parents.
“We would be lying if we did not indicate that the coronavuris COVID-19 has not been looming on our minds,” Rubin said. “We are fortunate that we do not have any international travel planned this year, and domestic travel has not been compromised yet.”
“Many of our colleagues around the Commonwealth are canceling trips, including those that are in the continental United States,” he added. “We will continue to take guidance from the CDC, the World Health Organization and our local Board of Health as we consider any changes that need to be made.”
Massachusetts health officials announced on Tuesday there are 51 new cases, bringing the state’s total of positive tests to 92. Of those cases, 70 were connected to a Biogen employee conference at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston at the end of February.
On Monday, there were 41 cases in the state.
State Sen. Ryan Fattman, whose Worcester & Norfolk district includes Bellingham, Blackstone, Millville and Uxbridge, said state lawmakers plan to take up a spending bill next week creating a $15 million fund to address the rapid rise in Massachusetts of COVID 19 cases.
Fattman met with the Blackstone selectmen Tuesday night, hours after Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a State of Emergency due to the ongoing concerns about coronavirus.
“What changed between the weekend and Tuesday to warrant a state of emergency?” Fattman said. “One thing that changed was the localization aspect and the fact we are now seeing community spread, which means spread of the virus from sources of infection that are unknown.”
“I'm optimistic, though, that this hopefully won't be as bad as what we're seeing in other countries,” he said. “Hopefully, we can look back comfortably a year from now and say we went too far and did too much. We can't sit back and say we didn't do enough.”
