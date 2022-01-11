The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council and the State Society of Rhode Island are seeking a motivated young woman, between the ages of 19 and 24 to represent Rhode Island as its 2022 Rhode Island Cherry Blossom Princess during the week of April 3-9 in Washington D.C. during the National Cherry Blossom Celebration. This year’s princess crowning will take place in March.
The Cherry Blossom princess is charged with representing Rhode Island at public and private events with government, business, arts, and media leaders held throughout the week of the National Cherry Blossom Celebration in Washington, D.C. In the past decade alone, the Cherry Blossom princesses have met with former First Lady Laura Bush; toured the White House, attended events at the Japanese ambassador’s residence; visited Arlington Cemetery, the Institute for Peace, Kennedy Center, and the National Monuments; performed community service for the homeless; promoted literacy at local elementary schools; and learned about the Japanese culture and the friendship between Japan and the United States.
Each princess has been selected by their state society based on their achievements, and all the princesses are qualified to represent the United States. During the National Cherry Blossom Celebration, a queen is selected among the class of state Cherry Blossom princess representatives. It is the tradition of the program that the queen is selected by the spinning of a wheel. The wheel is spun once for the runner-up and a second time for the queen.
The queen then gets the opportunity to visit Japan on a goodwill tour to celebrate the friendship between the United States and Japan. She will visit Tokyo and is hosted by the Japan Sakura Foundation and meets with many local dignitaries and the prime minister. She also is hosted by the Gakudo Kofu Foundation in Ise City, where she visits Pearl Island. This year, the U.S. queen visited Shikuoka, where the research laboratory that created the Cherry Blossom trees that surround the Tidal Basin were developed.
The application submission deadline is February 11, 2022.
For more information, application, and princess requirements, go to: https://www.cherryblossomprogram.com/.
And for any questions, please contact Michael Martin, Program Director, Blackstone Valley Tourism Council at mike@tourblackstone.com or call 401-724-2200.
