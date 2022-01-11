Kelley Ann Babphavong, Rhode Island’s Cherry Blossom Princess in 2021. The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council and the State Society of Rhode Island are seeking a motivated young woman, between the ages of 19 and 24 to represent Rhode Island as its 2022 Rhode Island Cherry Blossom Princess during the week of April 3-9 in Washington D.C. during the National Cherry Blossom Celebration.