Blackstone — Blackstone registered voters struck down the town’s proposals for the acquisition of St. Theresa’s Church and design services for renovations to town hall during the Board of Selectmen’s Special Town Meeting late last month.
The meeting used an electronic voting system by Meridia Interactive Solutions for the second year.
At the meeting, 340 residents were in attendance, according to Moderator Daniel Doyle.
Four warrant articles were presented at the Special Town Meeting. The Finance Committee recommended voters vote, “No,” for each article.
The first article was to authorize the Board of Selectmen to acquire the land and buildings known as St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, which is located on 630 Rathbun Street.
Board of Selectmen Chairman Ryan Chamberland proposed an amendment for the article to change the ending to clarify where the money for this acquisition would come from. The end was changed to: “... to appropriate from the Capital Trust a sum of $1,370,000 for the purpose of such acquisitions to be expended under the direction of the Board of Selectmen.”
This amendment required a majority vote, which it satisfied with a 232-103-2 vote.
Prior to voting on the article, residents discussed why they believe the town should or shouldn’t acquire St. Theresa.
Former Board of Selectmen Chairman Bob Dubois encouraged residents to vote, “Yes.”
Dubois said the Capital Trust has allowed the town to complete capital planning projects, including a few years ago when it extended its use of the power plant for another 10 years.
He discussed the “sentimental” attachment many residents have with the church, especially if they attended its services.
Though the town had not decided what it would do with the buildings on the church property, some ideas include a new senior center and space for public safety such as parking for vehicles, Dubois said.
“I’m concerned if it doesn’t pass anything can go in there like low income housing or affordable housing and if it’s affordable housing, they can do anything,” he said. “But I think it’s a great buy for the town, and we should exercise it.”
Resident Diane Simonetti said the current Senior Center does not have enough room for activities and the church would provide seniors with the necessary space.
James Watson, a Finance Committee member, said he originally recommended residents to vote, “No.” However, he said he recently changed his recommendation.
Watson said he is a former appraiser and had recently read the appraiser’s report of St. Theresa’s property. He said the report was well done and takes into account that the building is on commercial property meant for religious purposes and not residential, which affects its value.
He added the town would be purchasing the property at a “low” cost and there is “very little financial risk going forward with this purchase at $1.37 [million].”
Former School Committee Member Toni Harvey said the town is in “need” of this property because otherwise $1,000s will go toward repairing “required deficiencies” rather than fixing the problem at its source. As an example, she emphasized the $390,000 recently spent to fix the door of the police station.
“With the sale, we have an opportunity to move our town forward,” Harvey said. “We can’t stay stagnant and be a competitive community. This purchase will allow us to address today’s problems and meet tomorrow’s needs.”
Additionally, Harvey said she doesn’t believe the purchase would affect the town’s ability to address any future proposals for a new school.
Selectman Brian Scanlan said although the purchase will not cost the town tax dollars, seniors have paid their “fair share” of taxes to have earned this space.
“When I heard that the Senior Center had to turn people away due to space it was disheartening,” he said.
“I don’t think people truly know how important it is that seniors have a place to go and socialize,” Scanlan added. “Social isolation is one of the main contributors to mental health issues with seniors. The programs, classes, get-togethers offered by the center are invaluable and they need the space not only to offer more, but to accommodate everyone that wants to attend.”
Jeff Silverstein, a member of the Finance Committee and Capital Outlay Committee, said he is opposed to the purchase of the St. Theresa property.
Silverstein said town officials have not done their “homework” and want to purchase this property with no certainty on use and no plan for how to fit it into the capital spending plan in consideration of other essential capital projects.
He said spending funds on the property and its rehabilitation is “reckless” and “irresponsible.”
In addition, Silverstein said the building is “outdated” and lacks important renovations, including air conditioning and a sprinkler fire suppression system.
He added the building’s gym is located on the second floor atop an approximately 20-step staircase. “I’m not sure how that makes it appropriate for any of our senior citizens.”
Silverstein said the appraiser only completed an “as seen” inspection and recommended the town complete structural, environmental, and ADA inspections. He said these inspections have not been complete despite his own repeated requests.
He said the only completed report was for toxic materials, which included investigation into whether the building contained asbestos and/or lead-based paint. The asbestos found would cost the town approximately $630,000 if a complete remediation was deemed necessary.
The report also stated it was assumed some surfaces in the building were “suspected” of having lead-based paint, Silverstein said. No further reports were done on hazardous materials.
He added once a toxic materials inspection is completed, the town can send the report to the appraiser who can then reassess the buildings’ value. However, this was not done.
“We should walk away from this liability-filled money pit,” Silverstein said. “It is unsafe at any price. It’s unsafe for our senior citizens, unsafe for our children, unsafe for our financial health, and unsafe for our future.”
The week prior to the Special Town Meeting the town’s building commissioner and members of the Fire Department visited the property.
Building Commissioner Vincenzo Tirone said some of what he considers when completing his assessment includes the integrity of the building such as the foundation, as well as electrical, mechanical, and fire suppression.
Tirone said his findings are “consistent” with what to be expected of buildings of the same age and build.
“The building has a good clean bill of health, according to my assessment. In terms of, ‘Is it structurally sound?’ The bones of the building are relatively strong,” he said, adding he did not see any evidence of water issues.
Tirone said the buildings would need to be remodeled, but due to its age, could potentially qualify for grants that could aid with funding.
Kevin Roy, deputy chief of the Blackstone Fire Department, said the building will need a sprinkler system, but it does have an alarm system for its age.
For the article to be approved, the town needed a two-thirds majority. The article was unsuccessful with a 214-118-3 vote.
The Board of Selectmen requested a hand count – this is an option written within the by-laws of the town, according to Moderator Doyle. This vote was also unsuccessful with 219 for and 114 against the article.
Articles two and three were dependent on the passage of the first article. Therefore, the town voted to pass over them.
If successful, the fourth article would allow the Board of Selectmen to renovate the Town Hall.
Chamberland motioned to make an amendment to the article. Similar to the first article’s amendment, this would specify that the money for this renovation will come from the Capital Trust.
This amendment passed with a 145-75-3 vote.
“Obviously, we still have issues at Town Hall that need to be addressed,” Chamberland said. “We do have the living quarters situation at the Fire Department and the jail cell issue on the Police Department side.”
Robert Kluchevitz, a former Board of Selectmen member, said, “Blackstone has a problem. You have female paramedics that do not have a ladies restroom to use. They don’t have their own shower facility. And when they sleep – men or women … it just a single twin bed.
“That’s atrocious for our public safety officials,” he said. “Their kitchen arrangements – the kitchen cabinets have fallen off the walls.”
Kluchevitz said if the state hears about the living arrangements, the town will have no choice, but to spend the money to renovate the Town Hall.
Chamberland said, “This is something that we not only put here, but we did put it on the General Town Meeting [agenda] in case it does not pass here.”
He added, “These are serious concerns that we need to start addressing in order to be able to have a feasibility study to address them. So I urge you to please vote in favor of this.”
In order to pass, this article needed a two-thirds majority vote. This article was unsuccessful with a 133-85-0 vote.
A motion was made to reconsider the decision, but it also failed with an 85-121-5 vote.
