PROVIDENCE - Stay-at-home orders and other state-ordered health directives are taking a toll on blood donations and threatening to weaken the region's blood supply.
That was the message Friday from the Rhode Island Blood Center, which is scrambling to double blood reserves now so that it can prevent shortages if the COVID-19 outbreak forces even more closures and travel restrictions.
Blood donations have taken a big hit by the coronavirus outbreak because 50 percent of blood donations in the state come from mobile blood drives and blood drives hosted by schools, businesses and organizations. Now that everything is closed and people are home self isolating, donations of blood are down.
As a result, the RIBC has moved operations to its six donor centers - Woonsocket, Warwick, Westerly, Narragansett, Middletown and Providence - where staff will be able to control the environment and flow of donors.
RIBC officials say it's permissible to donate blood because the Rhode Island Blood Center and blood donations is classified by FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security as an essential part of public health infrastructure.
Kara LeBlanc, RI Blood Center spokeswoman, says donating blood is also safe and that the RIBC's donations centers are taking every precaution to protect staff and donors. To that end, appointments must be made in advance before arriving at any of the six donation sites, she said.
“It's really important that people book an appointment before walking in so that we can control the flow of donors and practice all of the safety guidelines,” LeBlanc said.
She said if donors are unable to get a booking right away they should make an appointment further out over the next several weeks.
“This is a marathon, not a sprint. We're in constant need of blood and need to ensure that we have a steady supply,” she said.
LeBlanc says RIBC staff are trained in universal precautions to help prevent the risk of spreading infectious agents, adding there is no data or evidence that coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion.
“It is safe to donate blood, and we encourage healthy individuals to donate so that blood is available for those patients who need it,” she said. “Our blood collection sites are disinfected frequently, and we are taking extra precautions to help prevent the person-to-person spread of COVID-19 as per CDC recommendations.”
RIBC only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation – and who meet other eligibility requirements.
LeBlanc said to protect staff and donors, RIBC is asking donors to self-screen before coming in to donate.
Beau Tompkins, senior executive director of RIBC, says blood is a critical component of emergency preparedness because blood is perishable, and the supply must be constantly replenished.
RIBC provides life-saving blood to nearly every hospital in Rhode Island and many hospitals throughout New England and is responsible for ensuring that the region has a safe and reliable blood supply. About one in seven hospital admissions requires a blood transfusion, and nearly 250 donations are needed each day to meet the needs of the hospitals and patients RIBC serves.
“Every donation at every one of our centers is critical,” said Tompkins says. “As healthy, eligible donors, we have a responsibility to ourselves, our families and our communities to keep the blood supply safe and robust. A resilient healthcare system is more important than ever, and we’re counting on everyone to help maintain that.”
For more information on RIBC's donations centers, visit www.ribc.org.
Follow Joseph Fitzgerald on Twitter @jofitz7
