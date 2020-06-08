BLACKSTONE – While always looking ahead, ensuring that they’d focus on the future, but with frequent glances in the rearview mirror so as not to forget about the past that has made them who they are, graduating seniors from Blackstone-Millville Regional High School were celebrated in a most unique manner on Friday afternoon – receiving congratulations via a “car parade” that took place instead of a traditional graduation, respecting the social distancing guidelines that remain in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The graduating members of the Class of 2020 were driven up to the high school’s front steps by a family member, where they then exited the vehicle, grabbed a blank diploma cover, and strode across the stage at the front of the building before having their picture taken in front of large “2020” numbers placed near the school’s logo.
Prior to the car parade, a speaking program was streamed online and on local cable television, during which students and school officials spoke about the significance of the Class of 2020 and how this class has endured difficult times unlike few others before it.
Principal Michael E. Dudek’s pre-recorded message was filmed in the school’s empty gymnasium, where he walked in chanting “Here we go Chargers, here we go!”
“I know I’m standing here in an empty gym, but these words resonate with me. I hear them every time I come in, of people supporting you as Chargers,” the principal said. “When I walk into this gym, I get a sense of pride and a feeling of accomplishment for all that our students have been able to overcome. You, the Class of 2020 have all competed in this gym in one way or another … One thing is certain, you all overcame your challenges and this community will always cheer you on.”
“As we reflect on the difficult times ahead and those that you’ve experienced and will continue to face, I needed to walk around this campus, so that I wouldn’t forget about all the positive emotions that I feel for our high school and, in particular, this class. It is sometimes difficult to stay positive when you walk around an empty campus and occasionally greet people practicing social distancing. But when you take a minute to reflect on the relationships that we’ve built, the experiences we have shared, and the future that is ahead of you, I can only think about positive thoughts,” Dudek added. “Today, we celebrate the class of 2020.”
Dudek noted that commencement is not an ending, but rather the start of a new beginning, which marks a passage into adulthood. And while the future may seem even more uncertain than it ever has, Dudek and every BMR staffer and community member would be there to cheer on the Class of 2020 just as they did when they were inside that gymnasium.
“Hold on to your values and core beliefs and know that we will get through this together…” he said. “Do not let this pandemic define you. Let these experiences only shape you in becoming stronger, more resilient, creative, and compassionate women and men.”
Superintendent Jason DeFalco, in a video recorded from the front of high school, noted the significance of the Charger mascot, saying it was emblematic of the spirit shown by each of the young adults graduating on Friday.
“The charger is a very specific type of animal. During medieval times, chargers had a very specific job: the charger was used to carry soldiers into battle,” he explained. “They were strong, they were smart, they were fast, fearless, nimble, and courageous. They encompass what it means to be a BMR Charger. It means something to wear purple and gold, and those skills, those attributes are things that you are going to need to carry forward with you as you step off our campus.”
“Probably not the year that you were hoping for or the year that you envisioned as you entered into these four walls of our wonderful high school behind us,” DeFalco said, explaining that the school year started with scares associated with Eastern equine encephalitis and concluded with schools closed due to COVID-19.
“I think we’ve also learned a lot about ourselves, we’ve learned a lot about our families and about our friends, and I’m sure that most of us didn’t just go through this and we’re not just going through this, but in fact, we’re growing through this,” DeFalco said. “The skills and the lessons that you’ve learned throughout all of this, those things you will carry with you, and probably a face mask, as you move forward. But those lessons learned, you will carry with you.”
Class President Damien Lahousse in his message said he understood that at BMR, “hard times make strong people” and that “we’ve handled the situation in a mature and satisfying manner.”
In a goodbye letter he prepared for his fellow classmates, he wrote that while he’s heard some say that high school is the best four years of your life, he did not believe that to be true.
“High school is but one chapter in all of our lives and we have so much ahead of us,” Lahousse said. “I highly recommend that you leave Blackstone, leave the area, and explore the world whenever you get the chance to.”
Salutatorian Jacob Horn said this graduation, while not normal, “serves to show the resilience of our class, along with the hard work and dedication that we have all put in, and this will be something that we can always look back upon and remember fondly.”
Valedictorian Erin Brown, meanwhile, noted how her class was one of the first to have not experienced the world prior to the 9/11 attacks, as many were only weeks or months old in September 2001.
“It is only ironically fitting that we enter adulthood the same way we were born: in the midst of tragedy,” Brown said. “Now we can look back and acknowledge how these events, though nearly 19 years apart, have connected all of us. This is what I’m asking you. What can we do with another 18 years? As we enter our futures, we must ask ourselves, what do we want to accomplish … No matter what you become, make it count.”
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
