CRANSTON – The Board of Elections voted 5-2 on Tuesday to review all signatures submitted by Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos to qualify for the special Congressional District 1 election.
Commissioner Randall Jackvony, who made the motion, emphasized that the review would be of all 700-plus signatures, not just those flagged by local boards of canvassers as invalid and potentially fraudulent.
Though Jackvony’s motion passed on a majority vote, all seven commissioners emphasized that they trusted the work of local boards of canvassers to validate the signatures and did not expect the review to change Matos’s qualification for the ballot, since she has over 200 more than minimum requirement.
“I don’t know what’s going to come of this,” Jackvony said. “If I was to guess based on my experience, I think we’re going to find probably a handful of signatures that shouldn’t have counted and a handful of signatures that should have counted. At the end of the day, the number of signatures is not going to change that fundamentally.”
Matos’s signatures first came into question shortly after the deadline for local boards to certify candidate nomination papers, when election officials in Newport and Jamestown forwarded potentially fraudulent signatures to local law enforcement.
Democratic Candidate Don Carlson’s campaign filed a formal objection to Matos’s nomination papers with the Secretary of State’s Office, as permitted under state law, however no representative showed up at the required hearing with the Board of Elections to challenge specific signatures. Consequently, the board voted to reject Carlson’s objection.
The same day, the board voted to refer all of Matos’s nomination papers to the Attorney General’s Office to investigate the potentially fraudulent signatures, and turned the papers over to the state police. In the following two weeks, the board issued two statements, the first clarifying that the Attorney General’s investigation is not to verify the signatures, as that work was already completed by local boards of canvassers.
The second statement confirmed that the board is working with the Attorney General’s Office on the investigation and exploring “additional training opportunities for our local boards of canvasser partners” to improve the verification process in the future.
At Tuesday’s special meeting, commissioners emphasized that the purpose of the full review is primarily to identify ways to improve the process and to ensure Rhode Islanders’ trust in the elections systems.
“The voters deserve there not to be a cloud over this process,” said commissioner Jennifer Johnson, adding that the board should have reviewed the signatures two weeks ago. “It is on us as a board to take a closer look at those structures and that process and make it more conducive and consistent so that the local boards of canvassers don’t come under question.”
Board of Elections Chair Diane Mederos and commissioner David Sholes were the two opposing votes on Jackvony’s motion.
“In my mind, the signature verification process ended on July 21, the ballots have been printed and mailed to overseas voters and early voting begins next week,” Mederos said. “The investigation into the process of collecting those signatures is in the appropriate hands.”
Sholes protested directing BOE resources away from the approaching election for any kind of review or investigation, and said he favored letting the Attorney General’s Office handle the investigation.
“I don’t know what this review is going to accomplish,” he said. “We’ve already determined that the candidate is going to be on the ballot. If someone committed a crime and actually forged names, they’re going to be held to account in a court of law.”
Commissioner Louis DeSimone made a motion to subpoena the 11 people who collected signatures for the Matos campaign, opening up the board’s own investigation into the matter.
“A criminal investigation can take months,” he said. “The people have to be assured of the integrity of that election and they have to be assured that everyone who is involved in the election has done so legally. I think our burden goes beyond what the Attorney General’s burden is.”
His motion died for lack of a second.
Robert Rapoza told the board he would call in BOE’s seasonal staff and train them on how to use the Central Voter Registration system to review signatures. He also said he would ask the state police for Matos’s original nomination papers back.
Rob Rock, director of administration for the Secretary of State’s Office, said he would ensure his office took the necessary steps to allow specific BOE staff members to access the Central Voter Registration system, which is maintained by the Secretary of State, and provide them with the documentation on how to use the system to match signatures.
Early voting for the 12-candidate special primary begins on Wednesday, August 16.
