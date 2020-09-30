WOONSOCKET – Good for kids, good for the corner, good for the city.
That's the bill that was playing as the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island ceremoniously announced the conversion of the former Woonsocket Health & Racquetball Club as a replacement for its Kendrick Avenue branch in the city on Tuesday.
Flanked by club booster Lt. Gov. Daniel McKee, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Pastor Jeffrey Thomas of St. James Baptist Church, BGCNRI President Gary Rebelo said that after purchasing 600 Social St. for nearly $1 million, the nonprofit organization will sink another $3 million into renovations. The socially distanced announcement, replete with face masks for all participants, marked the official launch of the project, as well as a capital fundraising campaign to help finance the work.
“We're excited today to finally announce,” Rebelo told a small throng of onlookers in the parking lot of the long-vacant landmark at the busy junction of Social, Cumberland and Rathbun streets. “We got a little sidetracked because of the pandemic, but we're ready to go.”
The BGCNRI is headquartered in Cumberland, but the city branch is presently located at 72 Kendrick Ave., and it's a busy one. Just two years ago, said Rebelo, the facility was seeing about 80 member visits per day, but present usage represents more than double that figure – outpacing the club's capacity, especially during the COVID-19 era.
With some 34,000 square feet of space on two levels, the new club will have the capacity to handle up 500 member visits per day, about triple Kendrick Avenue, and it will feature a host of amenities, including a room for teaching the STEAM specialties of science, technology, engineering, arts and math; a food pantry; an educational kitchen; and a licensed childcare center.
But Rebelo and other officials said fixing up the 600 Social St. is more than just an investment in brick and mortar that will beautify the Social business district; it's an investment in turning young people into good citizens.
“The commitment we make today is going to make a big difference to the community,” said McKee – a onetime owner of 600 Social St. “These are the places that help kids reach their potential and that's what makes the community stronger.”
Baldelli-Hunt couldn't agree more.
“This is a huge investment, and this is exactly what you want to invest in,” said Baldelli-Hunt, who sees the club as a magnet for additional recreational development in the immediate vicinity. She called some neighboring parking lots “islands” that would be ideal for indoor basketball, a popular sport on the outdoor courts at nearby World War II Park.
“There are times there's 30-40 children on those courts,” she said. “We're keeping them busy. That helps with their social skills, it helps to keep them on the right path and enables them to be in a safe place and keeps them off the street where there's enticement to go in the wrong direction.”
Pastor Thomas recalled his membership at a boys club in Connecticut as a place that gave him his first taste of what it's like to be an independent adult.
“I can recommend to families that the boys and girls club is a good place to go,” he said.
The Kendrick Avenue site operated for many years as an independent chapter of the boys and girls club, but when the BGCNRI took over several years ago the graduation rate among members in high school was about 70 percent, said Rebelo. Today it's 100 percent. The club has about 800 members from the area.
Baldelli-Hunt got a major shout-out from Rebelo during the announcement. He thanked her personally not just for putting him in touch with the prior owner of 600 Social St. when the club was shopping around for a new home, but in making sure that the regulatory hurdles at City Hall were easy to navigate. Baldelli-Hunt brought along some of the officials who, she said, deserved the credit, including Zoning Official Carl Johnson and Deputy Zoning Official Peter Carnevale.
“Thank you,” Rebelo said at one point. “You and your team, throughout our due diligence period, anything we needed, you were there.”
The city got involved after the prior owner of the building, Gaspee Real Estate Partners of East Greenwich, did some limited renovation of the site, including the demolition of the swimming pool, and subsequent efforts to market the building for retail hit a rough patch.
But if it weren't for McKee, it's a sure bet that yesterday's announcement would have never happened at all – because there never would have been a building for the club to buy at 600 Social St. It was McKee and his late father James McKee who built the Woonsocket Health and Racquetball Club in 1980. McKee announced the project, he told reporters at the time, after discovering the exciting new sport of racquetball in his travels.
By then, McKee's father was already a local legend in recreation and youth sports. He launched what is now the headquarters of the BGCNRI in Cumberland in the 1950s when the younger McKee was just five years old, the lieutenant governor recalled.
“He opened it on my birthday,” said McKee, who went on to become a member of the club and later, as an adult, a board member. Today he is still considered a board member emeritus of the club and the street where it is located in Cumberland is named James McKee Way for his father.
In 2013, the lieutenant governor shut down the racquetball club and leased the building to Mike Reynolds, who ran it as the Rhode Island Athletic Club. McKee put the building up for sale in 2017 after Reynolds closed his club to take a job as manager of an Atlantic League baseball team. Gaspee bought it from McKee in 2018, and sold it the BGCNRI in January for $980,000 according to city records.
Back when he and his father were building the masonry structure, McKee said, they mused about what a fitting spot 600 Social St. might be one day for a boys and girls club. Today, that observation is arguably truer than ever, since RISE Prep Mayoral Academy opened up across the street in the former Blockbuster Building a couple of years ago.
Indeed, McKee said, his father would have been more than pleased to learn, were he alive, that the club's acquisition of the site had won out over plans to redevelop the building for retail.
“My father would be thrilled,” he said.
In a time when organizations like the BGCNRI strive to make sure young people grow up in places of equal opportunity that value diversity, Rebelo said, “The community needs the club more than ever.”
Now if all goes according to schedule, the project will be finished by late summer of 2021, he said, and the club will hold a ribbon cutting.
“Let's say about nine months from now we'll be here again,” said Rebelo, adding, “Hopefully, without the masks.”
