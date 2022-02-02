Brady's retirement spurs memories at Bryant University

SMITHFIELD – Beneath the white blanket of snow on a chilly February afternoon at Bryant University, you’ll find memories of the G.O.A.T kind.
Long before the anointing of the New England Patriots as one of the crown jewel franchises of the NFL, there was training camp life at what was then known as Bryant College. To get to the backfield where the Pats geared up for the upcoming season, players needed to walk down a dirt path that later on was converted to a gravel road.
“I still call it Patriots Path,” said John Ruppert, presently Bryant’s Deputy Director of Athletics and someone who was a Bulldog staffer when a certain quarterback in a No. 12 jersey took his first steps towards superstardom.
From 2000-02, Tom Brady walked down that same road that today has been paved over. For three summers, he spent time on Bryant’s campus. Tuesday’s news of Brady officially hanging up his football cleats closes the book on the last active player with ties to when the Patriots trained at Bryant.
Standing in the cold while looking out at where Brady’s pro career initially took flight, Ruppert turned back the hands of time to reflect on what it was like to see an unheralded sixth-round draft pick become the unquestioned face of an NFL organization.
“I tell my kids all the time that I used to walk past Brady in the hallways,” said Ruppert, now in his 24th year at Bryant. “He was a nobody when he first got here, but all the players back then were great to deal with.
“If you could go back and be a fly on the wall ... it was special for the team and certainly special for the university,” Ruppert added. “It’s amazing to think back to those early years and say that you saw him.”
Ruppert remembers standing next to members of the Patriots’ security staff as Brady fought for his NFL life during his rookie season on the grassy fields of Bryant.
“He was wearing the red jersey because he’s the quarterback. Watching him back then, he was so composed,” said Ruppert.
In terms of Bryant's dorm life during training camp, Brady stayed in a room in Hall 15. Today, Hall 15 is known as Bristol House.
“All the players used to sneak off-campus. That was the fun part,” said Ruppert, noting that Parente’s Restaurant, located a quick-hit pass away from the Bryant entrance, was a particular favorite of the players.
Even though the Patriots were set to move into Gillette Stadium before the 2002 season, training camp took place at Bryant with Brady and his teammates drawing even more attention due to being known as defending Super Bowl champions.
Ruppert shared a story from the summer of 2002 that illustrated just how big the Pats had become for their Smithfield-based britches.
“The Giants came here to scrimmage and we had to temporarily air condition the stadium for them because the Patriots’ locker room was in one of our buildings,” said Ruppert. “I think there were 17,000 for that scrimmage. There wasn’t enough parking. People weren’t happy. Traffic was backed up past [Route] 295. It was worse than a graduation and part of the reason why the Patriots had to leave.”
It might be known in Bryant circles as Patriots Path. In Patriots-ville, it’s a path that turns out to have served as the gateway to a ride that per NFL standards lasted an uncanny period of time.
If only the grass at Bryant could talk.
