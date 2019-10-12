WOONSOCKET — If you ask its visitors why they go to Autumnfest in World War II Veterans Memorial Park, you will get a variety of reasons and a few that are pretty common from year to year.
They range from getting something good to eat, checking out the thrills offered on the Fanelli Amusements Midway, watching something special on the Main Stage, or just doing what people always do when they see old friends – catch up on how they’ve been.
Jayne Farquhar and Donna Darveau, friends from the city, were doing at least two of the things on that list while they visited the park Saturday with their families.
“My three daughters dance here every year,” Farquhar offered while waiting for Marianni, Nadeline, and Jahaira to take the stage with the Academy of Tap, Jazz, Ballet and Hip Hop out of Bellingham. “It’s a wonderful tradition for our family and we meet up with Donna, my childhood friend,” Farquhar said.
Darveau, still a resident of the city, said in the past the two friends had watched her daughters Danielle and Nicole dance with the Academy, and now it’s Farquhar’s family from Bellingham up on the stage.
“It’s the circle of life and I love Autumnfest, I really do. It brings everyone together,” Darveau said.
Denise Cabral, the Academy’s owner and the dance instructor for the dancers showing their stuff on Saturday, said Autumnfest is a great venue for the local performers and a place for them to work on their stage presence.
“We try to represent all the various styles of dance,” Cabral said of the troupe’s Autumnfest show. The performers on stage had been working together about a year-and-a-half now and are getting ready for a big competition in Boston, StepUp2Dance, next July, she said.
Performing at Autumnfest was just another step along the way, Cabral, who has been putting dancers on the Autumnfest stage for almost 38 years now, noted.
As they walked through the park together, Pharith Sam and Dine Ath, said they were at Autumnfest more for its shopping opportunities than anything else.
“I love it and I come here every year,” Ath said while noting she has plenty of fun walking Autumnfest’s grounds.
“In a little while, my kids will come down and they like to go on the rides,” she said.
Sam and Ath said they are too old to try the carnival rides these days but that doesn’t bother them at all.
“It’s a beautiful community event for Woonsocket,” Sam said. “I just like to buy things and collect some things,” he said. “And I like to support Woonsocket,” he added. Ath said the couple’s shopping usually focuses on the booths offering clothing items and they like to buy sports gear like shirts for the Patriots and other area teams.
Pauline McElreath of North Smithfield was found holding a copy of a city street sign for Wagon Wheel Lane as she chatted with long time friend, Lionel Bergeron, near the food court.
“I used to live there with my parents, Armand and Maggie Leclerc,” McElreath, 75, a resident of Deerfield Farm, said.
“The house was built on the old Woonsocket Airport,” McElreath said of the city home where she grew up.
McElreath has been going to Autumnfest since it started but offered that it was a better event in the old days for certain reasons.
“They used to have a big tent on the history of the city where you could see old pictures of Woonsocket,” she recalled. And although Autumnfest remains a free event today with no charges for things like the entertainment on the stage or entering the park grounds, McElreath said things are a little different on the food court these days.
“In the old days the prices were cheaper and the food is more expensive today,” she said. No, she added however, that’s not enough to keep her away from Autumnfest. “It’s still worth coming to,” she said, “and I’m just a kid at heart.”
Bergeron, 89, said he likes to go to Autumnfest just for something do away from his nearby home at Parkview Manor.
“I just take it all in and pass the time away,” he said.
For Gerry and Helen Roy of Manville, Autumnfest is a Columbus Day Weekend must largely because of Gerry’s many Woonsocket friends.
The 83-year-old former resident of the Social Flatlands only has to set foot in the park and he is besieged by the many friends he still has in the area.
“Gerry likes to see people and he likes to meet people he hasn’t seen in a long time,” his wife said.
“It’s his favorite thing to do at this time of year and the kids know not to plan anything because he loves to go to Autumnfest,” Helen said.
Her husband said he loves Autumnfest in part because it is held in the area where he grew up in the city. Roy said his family had a home on Clinton Street next to the old Rayon Mill where Kennedy Manor is located today and he spent his youth playing in the old Social Ocean swimming pond that had predated World War II Park.
As result, he can tell you of all the things that happened in the Social Flatlands over the years, the good things and the bad, the changes from its mill and residential layout to what people see there to day, and the past events that even included regular carnivals on open land that was behind the Castle Luncheonette.
“I love to come to Autumnfest and I just love walking around and talking to people I haven’t seen in a while and vice versa,” he said. “I was born right there on Clinton Street in 1936 and that was the house that I grew up in,” he said.
This year, like so many others in the past, the Roys said they will meet their family and friends in the park and then on Monday attend the parade at their usual viewing spot. Where will they be along the parade route, you ask? Right across the street from the Castle Luncheonette of course.
