BURRILLVILLE — The Burrillville Police Department was recently presented with the 2019 Highway Safety Champion Agency Award at the Rhode Island Department of Transportation’s 2019 Highway Safety Champions Awards ceremony at Roger Williams University in Bristol.
The annual event recognizes local and state law enforcement officers for their efforts to keep Rhode Island roadways safe, while raising community awareness about highway safety.
Highway Safety Champions were recognized in five major highway safety priority categories, including occupant protection, impaired driving, distracted driving, speed management, and pedestrian and bicycle safety.
A total of 34 law enforcement officials were recognized during the ceremony for their outstanding accomplishments, including Burrillville police officers Ryan C. Hughes, Wayne M. Richards and Bret M. Simas.
Hughes received the Occupant Protection Enforcement Award; Richardson received the Speed Enforcement and Overall 2019 Champion Award; and Simas received the Impaired Driving Enforcement Award.
The Burrillville Police Department, under the leadership of Colonel Stephen J. Lynch, was also given the Highway Safety Champion Agency Award for its continuous efforts to push highway safety initiatives at the local level.
The Burrillville Police Department has participated in the Highway Safety Champion Award program since its inception. Over the course of of the program, officers from Burrillville have been recognized every year for outstanding dedication to highway safety initiatives.
According to RIDOT, the Burrillville department and its officers were recognized this year for exceeding its performance over previous years.
“They have increased enforcement in all categories,” RIDOT said in describing the award. “Because of their zero-tolerance commitment to highway safety, coupled with their high visibility enforcement efforts, crashes have decreased, especially serious injuries and fatal collisions.”
RIDOT also lauded Colonel Stephen J. Lynch, chief of the Burrillville Police Department, for his leadership in highway safety initiatives.
“We applaud the leadership of Colonel Lynch and his ability to motivate his officers with the energy and enthusiasm they possess to create positive change in driving behavior,” the agency said. “Leadership is extremely important, but the officers of the Burrillville Police Department have made the personal choice to make traffic safety a priority. Fortunately for the Town of Burrillville, their officers’ passion to work toward zero-fatalities and serious bodily continues to make our roadways safe and has saved lives.”
Also in attendance at the last week’s awards ceremony were students from the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association’s Youth Force Leadership Program. Selected from across the state, this group of high school students attended a three-day summit at Roger Williams University to learn about traffic safety initiatives culminating with the awards ceremony.
Gabrielle Abbate, chief of the Office of Highway Safety at RIDOT, commented on the importance of having youth represented at this ceremony. “It was really important for us to have young people see the people who work so hard to protect them,” she said during the ceremony.
Among those recognized at the awards ceremony were Colonel Michael J. Winquist, winner of the 2019 Highway Safety Champion Leadership Award. Winquist, chief of the Cranston Police Department, was recognized for his leadership in promoting highway safety.
Presented with a Highway Safety Champions Legacy Safety Award was Jamie A. Hainsworth, a former Glocester police chief and former U.S. Marshal for the District of Rhode Island.
The other Highway Safety Champions awardees were: Robert D. Matook and Boris T. Colindres, Central Falls Police; James A. Coia, West Warwick Police; Brian J. Holleran and Alfred J. Silveira, Warwick Police; Michael C. Chappell, South Kingstown Police; Melvin S. Jimmy, Coventry Police; Ryan M. Donohue and Williamn P. Litterio, Richmond Police; Ryan C. LeClaire, Little Compton Police; Kimberly A. DaSilva and Ryan C. Stinson, Portsmouth Police; Nicholas D. Gannon, North Providence Police; David A. Galligan, Johnston Police; Jared J. Hardy and Mallory J. Reis, Cranston Police; Jose L. Deschamps, Cory Vingi and Trent Hastings, Providence Police; Jared J. Andrews, Michael J. Doherty and Jason E. Lawson, Rhode Island State Police; Anthony J. Sassone-McHugh, Drug Recognition Expert; Mark R. Healy, Grant Managers Award; Edmond S. Culhane, Jr. and Gabriel J. Cano, Legacy Safety Award; Loyd P. Albert and Dr. Dina Burstein, Civilian Achievement Award.
