BURRILLVILLE – The Burrillville School District will start the new school year with a partial reopening beginning Sept. 29. At its meeting on Tuesday, the School Committee voted 4-3 to approve a partial reopening of schools for special education students, which was one of three reopening options presented to the committee by Schools Superintendent Michael Sollitto.
The partial reopening plan will have teachers returning to classrooms on Sept. 14 to teach virtually for two weeks, which will allow staff to transition back into buildings and for custodial staff to ensure that common areas are cleaned and sanitized.
According to the plan, special and high needs students; students in kindergarten through Grade 2; and prekindergarten students would return on Sept. 29, followed by students in prekindergarten through Grade 5 returning on Oct. 13.
Meanwhile, students in Grades 6-12 would continue distance learning through at least January with plans reviewed every two weeks to determine if specific targeted groups of students can return to school buildings safely.
Mondays would be distance learning days for all students to allow for cleaning of buildings, Sollitto said..
Voting in favor of the partial reopening option were committee members Mark Brizard, Sean Bouzan, Terri Lacey and Alexandra LeClair. Casting the dissenting votes were committee members Donison Allen, Dorothy Cardon and Silvia St. Pierre.
Sollitto said the partial reopening option was, in his opinion, the best and most cost-effective choice.
“We are all in agreement that in-person is the ultimate goal and that’s where we are trying to get back to,” he said. “It’s been a challenge to make sure we can do this safely for our students and staff and I think this is a good start.”
One option on the table was to have all students start the school year on Sept. 14 with distance learning and then bring high needs special education students and kindergartners back into school buildings in-person on Sept. 28. That option would have had the remaining special education students transition back on Oct. 13.
Under that option, distance learning for all other students would remain in effect through December with plans being reviewed every two weeks to determine if specific targeted groups of students can return to school buildings safely.
Another “full-return” option would have had the highest priority groups of students returning to in-person learning on Sept. 15, followed by a second group of students on Sept. 29. All other students would have returned to in-person learning on Oct. 13.
Sollitto advised against that option, saying it was not realistic based on budgetary, staffing and transportation constraints. He said the estimated cost to implement that plan would be a minimum of $2 million due to staffing and transportation costs.
The motion to approve Sollitto’s recommended partial opening otion was made by LeClair and seconded by Bouzan.
“With this motion I want to make it clear to the public that I always have had great hyper-focus on student and staff safety so even though I’m voting for partial reentry, safety is in the front of my mind,” LeClair said.
“With two children myself in the school system it’s a hard decision to make, but I believe our kids need to come back in some shape or form,” Bouzan added. “I will be leaning on the superintendent and the administration to make sure this happens safely and I will be asking a lot of them.”
“I feel that the school system’s responsibility is to keep our students and staff safe and I feel that this will not be a safe situation and that we will be risking the safety and health of our kids and teachers,” St. Pierre said.
Sollitto said it is important that parents understand that if there is a spike in positive COVID-19 cases or an inability to ensure a safe and healthy environment, the district will pivot to full distance learning mode.
“That has to be priority one,” he said. “If that is compromised, regardless of what plan we’re using, we owe it to our students, families and staff to make sure we close the doors and go to full distance learning.”
Meanwhile, Sollitto said registration for the Burrillville Distance Learning Academy has been reopened. Any parent that chooses to keep their child on distance learning is being advised to register as soon as possible. As of yesterday, 650 students had registered so far.
