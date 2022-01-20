WOONSOCKET – One of the city's largest professional buildings has been shut down by the city inspection division after the interior was heavily damaged by water from a burst pipe, the property managers say.
Plaza Center, located at 68 Cumberland St., has been closed since Sunday while a cleanup is underway, said Ariana Bigos of KSEA Property Management in East Providence, a company that oversees the property.
Bigos said all of the tenants were advised that the building is off-limits until it is cleared for occupancy. How long that will take is unclear.
“It's up to the city,” she said.
Known for its reflective, mirror-like facade, the three-story landmark in the Social District serves as home base for some of the city's most prominent health care providers, including Seven Hills Rhode Island, a collective of nurses, social workers, psychiatrists and other clinicians who deal with an assortment of mental health and developmental issues.
Seven Hills used to be housed in another Social District landmark, the Blockbuster Building, located at 30 Cumberland St., which it also owned. But it sold the site several years ago to the operators of RISE Prep Mayoral Academy, which is now located there. After the sale, Seven Hills moved to Plaza Center, which is next door to the Blockbuster Building.
No one was answering the phone at Seven Hills on Wednesday, and no messages that were left by The Call on the answering machine were returned. A worker who picked up the phone at Seven Hills Worcester had no information about the situation at Plaza Center.
The Rhode Island Cardiovascular Group and some of the area's best-known cardiologists, including Dr. Sajid Siddiq and Dr. Joseph P. Mazza, also maintain suites in Plaza Center. Edward Careau of The Careau Group, a wealth management company with many clients in the area, also rents space there. So does the Woonsocket Teachers Guild, the roughly 625-member union whose members work for the Woonsocket Education Department.
The city's Department of Building Inspection has posted a neon-green sign on the door of the building advising visitors that only remediation workers are allowed inside.
“This building is unsafe and its use or occupancy has been prohibited by the building official,” says the advisory, signed by Building Official Lawrence E. Enright.
Piles of plaster debris were plainly visible in the lobby and workers were on site cleaning up the mess. Some employees of the tenants were seen moving boxes of office supplies into motor vehicles.
Fire Marshal John Polacek, a captain on the Woonsocket Fire Department who is familiar with the situation, said a pipe on the third floor burst sometime Sunday and released water that cascaded down through the entire building. He said the damage to the building was substantial but he did not know how long it would take before the site could be occupied again.
Polacek said the pipe gave way in an area that had been previously repaired with a type of patch.
The captain said he didn't know whether the recent fluctuations in temperature, marked by a series of freeze-thaw cycles, might have contributed to the mishap. But he said there have been a number of reports of plumbing problems associated with the weather of late.
“It's happening all over the state,” he said.
Built in 1987, the 52,000-square-foot building had long been owned by Primco Woonsocket LLC, according to the city's online property records, which still list the company – inaccurately – as the owner of record. Primco paid $2.6 million for the building in 2005.
But City Clerk Christina Harmon said Primco sold the building in June 2021 to 68 Cumberland St. LLC for $1.6 million. The online records haven't been updated yet.
The Secretary of State's corporate database says 68 Cumberland St. LLC was formed in May 2021 for the first time. There is no information on the SOS database about the identity of the company's principals.
Those records, however, say the company's main office is located at 58 Amaral St. in East Providence and that its registered agent is Dokos Konstantinos. The addresss is the same as that of KSEA Property Management, of which Konstantinos is the president, according to the SOS corporate records.
