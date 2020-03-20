Camille Pepin of Pepin Lumber remembers the Blizzard of ‘78, when customers couldn’t drive to the store for days.
They came in through the front door of the construction materials store on Cumberland Hill Road and left with what they could carry.
Now coronavirus has forced the family-owned business to change the way it interacts with customers for the first time since the historic snow dump. No one actually comes in the store this time. Pepin and other family members take orders through a small window with bars on it and they pick up the merchandise on the loading dock out back.
“This is similar,” Pepin said, but in some ways it’s worse than the blizzard. “At least it wasn’t contagious.”
In the age of social distancing and government orders that have paralyzed whole swaths of the local economy, especially the food and beverage sector, Pepin Lumber is just one example of how local businesses are coping. Some, including Pepin Lumber, are taking precautions to protect workers, but the coronavirus clampdown hasn’t hurt business at all, and others are actually getting a bump out of the crisis.
Jeanne Pepin, who also works at Pepin Lumber, says customer traffic has been unexpectedly consistent, perhaps because more people find themselves stuck at home – for different reasons, including layoffs and work-from-home directives from employers. Contractors are still ordering construction supplies, she says, but some have shifted to outside jobs because clients might not want them inside their homes to do work right now.
Then there are the amateurs with cabin fever looking for a distraction.
“I had a guy that wanted cedar for bird houses,” she said. “He must be really bored.”
