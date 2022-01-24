Call/Times Sportswriter Brendan McGair named R.I. Sportswriter of the Year

Pawtucket Times/Woonsocket Call sportswriter Brendan McGair was named co-Rhode Island Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). The announcement was made last week. McGair shares the honor with the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels.
This marks the fifth time that McGair has been recognized by the NSMA. He previously won the award in 2010, 2011, 2014, and 2017. A 2003 graduate of Providence College, McGair started working at the Pawtucket Times in 2005. Before that, he was a writer and copy editor for the Kent County Times.
A native of Cranston, McGair is one of more than 100 state sportscasters and sportswriters from around the country who will be honored during the NSMA’s 62nd annual Awards Weekend, scheduled for June 25-27 in Winston-Salem, N.C. There was also a tie for R.I. Sportscaster of the Year between Morey Hershgordon of WPRI-TV and Ian Steele of WLNE-TV.
Besides honoring winners at the state level, the National Sports Media Association annually recognizes sportswriters and sportscasters on the national level as well as induct a Hall of Fame class.
Nationally, ESPN.com’s Jeff Passan is the 2021 National Sportswriter of the Year. The National Sportscaster of the Year award featureda tie between Turner Sports’ Ernie Johnson and ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt. Hubie Brown (CBS, ESPN), Curry Kirkpatrick (Sports Illustrated, ESPN the Magazine), Jackie MacMullan (The Boston Globe, ESPN), and the late Stuart Scott (ESPN) make up the 2022 National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame class.
