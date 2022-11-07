WOONSOCKET – Incumbent Rep. Steven Lima’s decision not to run for another term left House District 49 up for grabs for either Democrat Glenn Dusablon or Independent Jon Brien.
Though Dusablon now lives in North Smithfield, he grew up in Woonsocket and attended Woonsocket High School. He worked as an electrical inspector of the city, and founded the Veterans Memorial Museum, which he now runs.
Dusablon’s platform centers around three main priorities, he said: lowering medical and prescription costs for seniors by investing in Medicare, expanding affordable childcare and increasing the minimum wage.
“One of my big priorities is helping senior citizens with their medical bills,” he said. “We have families who can’t afford healthcare.”
He also favors providing tax credits to veterans and seniors – an overlapping demographic in many cases, he said.
“We have veterans living in tents right now in our state,” he said.
Dusablon ran for State Senate in 2018 as an Independent, but was defeated by current Democratic Sen. Melissa Murray. He said he was glad he didn’t win that race, because he supports the work Murray has done in office during her term.
“Melissa Murray is a great person in that position,” he said. “I’m glad she won.”
As for his switch to the Democratic Party,
Dusablon said, “the people who are fighting for us here in Rhode Island are Democrats.” He added that he was asked to run as someone who will “fight” for working families, seniors and veterans.
One area of policy where Dusablon breaks from his party is in supporting the suspension of the gas tax. The idea was initially proposed in several states, including Rhode Island, during the spring and summer, when gas prices were hitting record highs.
In Rhode Island, the bill to do so was introduced by Senate Minority Whip Jessica de la Cruz (R-Burrillville) did not receive the support of Gov. Dan McKee or the Democratic leadership from either chamber in the General Assembly. Democrats in Rhode Island and other states expressed concerns that the suspension would not actually yield lower prices for consumers, but rather lead to higher profits for oil companies who could pocket the difference.
Dusablon said suspending the gas tax is not a top priority for him, but that he supports any kind of relief for working people. He also supports the McKee administration’s decision to end the car tax, and pledged to preserve that elimination.
“That’s good for our people who have to drive to work,” he said of a potential gas tax suspension. “Gas costs are going up again.”
Ultimately, Dusablon said he loves both Woonsocket and North Smithfield, having lived in both areas.
“I’m not running for me at all,” he said. “I don’t need anything.”
Brien is running as an Independent, having previously served in the House as a Democrat representing District 50 from 2008 to 2012. He lost the Democratic primary in 2012 to Rep. Stephen Casey by 52 votes (Casey is running unopposed to retain the District 50 seat).
Brien said he disaffiliated when he ran successfully for Woonsocket City Council in 2016, since the council is a nonpartisan body per the city’s charter. He chose to remain unaffiliated because, “quite frankly, I don’t believe either party has a monopoly on good ideas.”
“It’s about doing the right thing,” he said. “If legislation is good for the city and good for the state, then it’s good.”
He added that as an Independent, he doesn’t have to worry about “appeasing” special interests or party leaders.
“One of the things that people are happy to hear and are really embracing is that I’m running as an Independent,” he said, adding that people seem to “warm up to me when I tell them that.”
Brien is endorsed by outgoing Lima, as well as Reps. Robert Phillips (D-Woonsocket) and Brian Newberry (R-North Smithfield). He said he supports policies that lower the cost of living, including tax holidays and “standing up” against energy price hikes.
In his prior term in the State House, Brien served on the Judiciary Committee and chaired the Municipal Government Committee. He said if elected, he would likely seek to return to those committees, given that he remains a practicing attorney and now has experience on the Woonsocket City Council, which he said gave him a view of how cities work “from the inside out.”
“When you’ve served your own city in such a specific way, it allows you to look through a different lens,” he said. “It comes down to your understanding of the very specific needs of the community.”
But, he pledged to represent the interests of District 49 no matter what committee assignments he received.
Brien also ran an unsuccessful campaign for Woonsocket mayor in 2020. He said his campaigns then and now are totally different, but that the most important similarity, or “common denominator” between the two has been the outreach and door-knocking.
He said he’s finding that people are frustrated with the way things are right now, whether it be partisan division in politics or the higher costs of living. He said he strives to listen to people and make them feel comfortable enough to allow him to represent them, no matter where in the district they live.
“My favorite thing about the district is it’s so diverse,” he said. “Unlike other districts… here, you’ve got so many varying communities within one district. It’s a challenge which I’m really looking forward to taking on.”
Polls open on Election Day at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. You can find your assigned polling place and other information about voting, including a sample ballot, on the Board of Elections website at elections.ri.gov.
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.