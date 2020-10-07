By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
WOONSOCKET – Members of the Autmnfest Steering Committee put on their orange windbreakers and sat down for a meeting in World War II Veterans Memorial Park on Monday even though they weren’t finishing up planning for another big Columbus Day weekend festival this year.
Autumnfest 2020, the 42nd annual edition of the city’s trademark festival, was generally put off to next year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the committee still had a few details to workout for some modified versions of Autumnfest’s staple events and activities such as the Autumnfest Parade on Monday, Oct. 12.
That will be going off as an Autumnfest motorcade event starting at the Hamlet Middle School and touring throughout the city in honor of the local essential businesses and first responders working in the pandemic, according to Autumnfest chair Garrett Mancieri.
Local radio stations WOON and WNRI will be helping out by broadcasting past Autumnfest entertainment events over the weekend and showcasing past editions of the parade from their media vaults, Mancieri noted.
The Autumnfest parade participants will set out at 10 a.m. in cars and trucks decorated in Autumnfest themes and proceed to make drive-bys of places like the city’s police and fire department facilities, Landmark Medical Center, and the essential businesses and organizations that have continued to operate throughout the crisis, Mancieri said. All will be grand marshals of the 2020 Autumnfest Parade, Mancieri explained.
“We said they are the heroes this year so we wanted to give them this honor this year,” Mancieri said.
With a route that heads up Cumberland Street to Cass Avenue and continuing on via Diamond Hill Road, Social Street and Main to Park Avenue, Mancieri said the motorcade will be visible to many people in the city out at that time.
“People can come out to see us, but we are discouraging large crowds,” he said. “People should be with family and friends and stay socially distanced,” he added.
“We will wave back at them and wish them a happy Autunmfest 2020 let them know we will see them in 2021,” Mancieri said.
While Autumnfest’s three-day run at World War II Veterans Memorial Park was canceled this year like so many other large events around the state, Mancieri said the local event is still putting on its Autumnfest button drawing for prizes such as the $500 donation from WNRI Radio, a $250 cash prize from L’il General Convenience Stores, and the $100 prize from the Honey Shop.
The buttons can be purchased from locations listed on the Autumnfest website at www.autumnfest.org, or its Facebook page at Facebook.com/RIAutumnfest, Mancieri noted.
After the button numbers are drawn on Columbus Day, Mancieri advised festival supporters to hang on to their buttons for next year.
“We are going to have a special prize that we will be announcing for 2021,” he noted.
Autumnfest is also holding a virtual 5K race this year as another fundraiser for those who have enjoyed the event’s past races and walks.
Judy Sullivan, a committee member working on Autumnfest’s sports and fitness events, said the virtual race-walk has a $25 registration fee that will support Autumnfest and also provide the participants with a unique Autumnfest long sleeve running shirt.
“They can register online and then do the race at anytime and anywhere they like,” Sullivan said. Information on the virtual race-walk can be found on Autumnfest’s website on the Sports and Fitness page.
The challenge might interest local runners in trying out some of the past local race routes on their own, visiting their favorite running location like the Blackstone River Bikeway, or just completing the 5K challenge indoors on a treadmill.
The idea is to support Autumnfest while being active, according to its organizers.
“It’s all done on an honor system,” Mancieri said while suggesting the commemorative running shirts could become a prized reminder of getting through a difficult time in the years ahead.
“We are all disappointed that we can’t be in World War II Park like we have been for the past 41 years,” he noted.
“But you can’t control what is going on with the pandemic and so we are just trying to make the best of it and look forward to next year,” Mancieri said.
