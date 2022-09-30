WOONSOCKET – Leo A. Savoie Elementary School Nurse Renee DiCenso was named educator of the year at Wednesday night’s first School Committee meeting of the new academic year.
DiCenso, a Certified School Nurse Teacher, joined the district in 2000 and has worked at many Woonsocket schools since then. Last year, she played a crucial role in Savoie’s COVID response, including contact-tracing and coordinating with families.
“Last year was so difficult with COVID,” she said. “Dealing with the parents and the staff and the kids.” She added that she felt like she was working 24-7, including on the weekends.
Superintendent Patrick McGee presented the award, along with all five members of the School Committee and Rep. Robert Phillips (D-Woonsocket).
“On top of the additional work the pandemic brought her way, she also dealt with the everyday needs of the school community,” McGee said, quoting comments from the staff who nominated DiCenso. “Children still got other illnesses, scraped their knees, had asthma needs, but all these things were always done with care, love and compassion.”
DiCenso has been recognized for her work before. In 2016, she received the Golden Apple Award, presented by a collaboration between the Rhode Island Department of Education and NBC10 WJAR. The Golden Apple Award honors educators who “believe in the true spirit of teaching” and make classrooms a creative and safe place to learn, according to RIDE.
“Even people in Providence are appreciative of what you do,” Phillips said.
Though the strain on DiCenso’s position and that of other school nurses in the district may have eased since last year, McGee acknowledged that COVID infections are still occurring at Woonsocket schools. Since the school year started on August 31, roughly 150 students and 45 staff members have tested positive district-wide.
McGee said the district is following the state Department of Health’s protocols, which require anyone with a positive test to isolate for at least five days and return to school when they are symptom-free. He also said the district has purchased many at-home COVID testing kits, and school nurses have been offering the kits to children who are sent home with potential COVID symptoms.
The committee also recognized five other award winners, all for their work during the last academic school year; McGee said the presentation of awards made the first meeting “the best school committee meeting of the year.”
Raymond “Ray” Masse, a custodian at Villa Nova Middle School, was awarded custodial/maintenance employee of the year. Masse has been with the district since 2015, and McGee said he is known for always going above and beyond, often coming to work early, staying late and working weekends.
“He is always willing to help whenever, wherever and whomever as needed and never refuses to help out at other schools,” McGee said.
Masse, who has no children of his own, said he loves working with the students.
“The kids love me,” he said. “I high-five them all the time.”
Paige Stefanik, a paraprofessional at Woonsocket High School, was awarded the district’s paraprofessional of the year award. Stafanik has been with the district for 27 years, and was described as “the utmost professional who is reliable, responsible and a role model for the students in the classroom.”
Amanda Huguenin was recognized as secretary of the year for her last year at Harris Elementary School. She’s now a data specialist with the district, rounding out a career that began as a paraprofessional at Harris in 2015. She was applauded for being “kind and generous” with everyone who walked into the Harris main office.
Linda Tracy, the district’s technology specialist, was awarded support staff member of the year for her “natural talent for analyzing issues and providing solutions,” and Al Notarianni, a custodian in the administrative office, was the administrative employee of the year, recognized for his generosity and friendliness.
Students from the Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center’s culinary arts program catered the event, and Chairman Paul Bourget allowed a recess for the committee members and audience to enjoy the food before the committee resumed its official business.
Even as the six employees were recognized for their achievements last academic year, McGee acknowledged that the district is starting this school year with over 50 open positions, including 27 certified teacher roles. He clarified that not all certified teacher positions are classroom teachers, and that many are social worker positions which were created with pandemic relief federal funding.
He also touted this year’s continuation of “learning walks,” where district leaders and partners from Teaching Learning Alliance, a nonprofit that provides training to educators, tour one of the Woonsocket schools. The initiative began two years ago, and McGee said the primary focus is on student interactions with each other in the classroom. Specifically, the district is hoping to implement the idea of “student-centered classrooms,” which encourage students to analyze, evaluate and make predictions about the material they’re learning by working with each other.
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
