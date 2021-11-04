By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
WOONSOCKET – With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Community Care Alliance is preparing to help its client families make it through another holiday season with its second annual “Holiday for Kids,” Radiothon fundraiser on WOON Radio.
The special program hosted by Wendy Pires, Community Care Alliance’s event and volunteer coordinator, will run from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on WOON and its websites on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The Radiothon will try to top the $10,000 raised for Community Care Alliance’s holiday gift program through sponsorships and donations during its debut last year.
“Basically it’s to provide gifts to children we serve who don’t qualify for other holiday resources,” Pires explained.
The gift program targets teens specifically, ages 13 to 18, who do not qualify for family assistance from other holiday support initiatives such as Woonsocket Adopt-a-Family or the Salvation Army.
“Adopt-a-Family doesn’t serve kids 13 to 18 or kids who live outside Woonsocket,” Pires noted.
The Community Care Alliance serves client families in Burrillville, Cumberland, Lincoln, North Smithfield and Woonsocket, and as a result can provide assistance to a number of families not covered by the other programs geared toward just Woonsocket, Pires noted.
The social services agency has worked alongside side Adopt-a-Family to help families through the holidays in the past and last year took on an even larger role when Adopt-a-Family did not operate due to the pandemic. T
The support from WOON owner Dave Richards to put on the Radiothon in 2020 allowed Community Care Alliance to assistance more than 600 children with supplemental holiday gifts, Pires noted.
“It was especially helpful for our teens because otherwise they would be left out for Christmas,” Pires said.
“Even the Salvation Army only helps children 12 and younger,” she added.
“People tend to think of the little kids when Christmas comes around but we try to think of the bigger kids too,” Pires said.
On average, a $50 donation will represent two gifts for each client assisted, Pires explained.
On Tuesday, Pires, who hosts the Community Care Alliance’s monthly Community Connections program on WOON, 1240 AM and 99.5 FM, will also host the Radiothon with the help guest hosts and sponsors, staff and clients, some telling their stories of Community Care assistance, and others providing entertainment for the day.
Local music artists such as Beth Killian and Spencer Soucy will also be helping out while performing new songs for the show, according to Pires.
Under the Radiothon’s format, some sponsors purchased on-air ads to help out while others such as Community Care Alliance’s premiere sponsors through the year will make direct contributions.
People can also call into WOON at 766-1240 to request a holiday song be played for a donation of $10.
Donors calling in by telephone will also be acknowledged on-air during the program and there is a text option where donors can send their donation by texting to GIVE 401-206-4131.
Gift cards and monetary donations can also be dropped off at Community Care Alliance’s administrative offices on the third floor of 800 Clinton Street through Dec. 4, Pires noted.
Colleen Joubert, Community Care Alliance’s director of communication and development, said the fundraising program could not be held without the assistance provided by Richards and WOON.
“I just want to say how grateful we are to Dave for helping us put together this show and donating all the airtime for it,” Joubert said.
“It really is a generous donation,” Joubert added.
The fact that Richards donates the airtime allows all of the money raised to go directly to the children Community Care Alliance is trying to assistance with its Holiday for Kids program, Pires noted.
“We are able to give 100 percent of it to the kids and we couldn’t do that without Dave,” Pires said.
Richards himself commended Community Care Alliance for the assistance it has been providing families when the holidays arrive.
“There are a lot of people hurting out there and they are trying to help everybody,” Richards said.
With Adopt-a-Family not operating last year due to the pandemic, the Community Care Alliance fundraiser became an important part of meeting the needs of families for holiday gifts, Richards noted.
“It was a really charming show last year, it was a nice broadcast with a lot of heartwarming stories,” Richards said.
And the listening public responded very generously to the program’s request for assistance, Richard’s noted.
“I remember being astonished about how much it raised, and I hope we do that again this year,” Richards said.
Pires was thinking the same thing on Thursday as she finalized the details of the upcoming Radiothon.
“We are already at $5,350 in donations today and we’re hoping for $11,000 by the end of Holiday for Kids,” Pires said.
More information on donating to Holiday for Kids is available on the Community Care Alliance website www.communitycareri.org.
In addition to tuning in on 1240AM and 99.5 FM, the broadcast can also be found on the ON Worldwide YouTube site, the station’s Face Book live stream or through woonsocketradio.com.
