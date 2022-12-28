WOONSOCKET – When a Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grille patron quietly left a $100 donation with the volunteers working a Milk Fund fundraiser at the Social area restaurant Wednesday evening, Michele Bocchini knew what that was all about.
A Milk Fund volunteer who also helps with the drive’s Saturday radio auctions, Bocchini understands the feeling of wanting to give back.
There was a time in her own life back in the 1990s when she returned home to Rhode Island with her two young children during a divorce and needed a little help to get by.
“I didn’t qualify for food stamps but I did qualify for the Milk Fund,” Bocchini recalled.
“It really did help, it really did,” Bocchini explained.
“You need milk for cereal, for Mac & Cheese, and for oatmeal, Bocchini said.
“And kids need a lot of milk,” Bocchini added.
Bocchini only needed the Milk Fund’s assistance for a short time but still remembers how it helped her get through that time.
And it is also why she serves on the auction committee with Romeo Berthiaume, Darren Cooper, and the rest, and shows up to help at events like Chelo’s fundraiser for the Milk Fund on Wednesday.
“It’s a good charity, it helps out and it’s worth every minute you put into it,” Bocchini said.
Chelo’s was doing its part on Wednesday with the last of the 91st Milk Fund Appeal’s major events and had a steady stream of customers stopping by the Milk Fund volunteer table to check out the gift baskets that were being raffled off.
Chelo’s Manager Amy Perryman said the restaurant was happy to assist the Appeal and listed it among the many other community benefits it holds at 490 Clinton St. during the course of the year.
“We’re doing up to 20 percent of your bill as a donation to the Milk Fund and that’s for both dining-in and dining-out,” Perryman explained. Customers just visiting the bar to watch a game could also make the donation to the Milk Fund, Perryman noted.
“It’s on everything,” the manager said.
To contribute, customers just had to give their server a coupon for the Milk Fund benefit that was available ahead of time.
“We always want to be a part of this community and we support schools, churches and sports teams and organizations like Autumnfest and the Milk Fund with fundraisers,” Perryman noted.
“We want to do anything we can to support groups in the community,” the manager added.
The customers joining the Milk Fund effort on Wednesday also called it a good way to help those in need in the area.
“I think it’s great,” Jatarious Eason said of Chelo’s fundraiser.
“That’s great for the community and Chelo’s is always doing something to help out,” the customer said.
Catherine Ward was found filling out tickets for gift baskets with four of her grandchildren and she and her husband, City Council member John Ward, had made the fundraiser a family night out.
“I have the coupon right here,” Catherine said while noting eight members of the family in all would be participating in the fundraiser.
John Ward said he had talked with Milk Fund Chair Lisa Carcifero at the Lions Club WNRI Radio toll booth fundraiser for the Milk Fund on Saturday and she had mentioned Wednesday’s Chelo’s event.
“She said come down to Chelo’s so we are here,” Ward explained as his family filled a large booth near a window in the restaurant.
The Lion’s had also done their part for the Milk Fund while raising just about $1,500 from tolling, a sum the organization planned to top off at $1,700 when turning it in, Ward noted.
“We were there from 9 to 3 p.m. and the weather was pretty good compared to past years,” Ward said.
“It was 40 degrees and windy, but it didn’t rain or snow so I had no complaints with that, Ward noted.
Carcifero was hoping on Wednesday that the Chelo’s event would wrap up with another significant contribution to this year’s Appeal.
“We won’t know for a few days but I’m hopeful- – it’s going well,” Carcifero said of the fundraiser.
“Amy’s wonderful. She has been great to work with and they scheduled everything and gave us a day for the event,” Carcifero said.
The Milk Fund just had to supply the coupon and make it available to donors before they visited the restaurant and then Chelo’s would tabulate all the contributions over the next few days.
“I’m really hopeful and it feels good to be out out in the community finding people being so generous,” Carcifero said.
The Chelo’s fundraiser came during a week of successful WOON Milk Fund Radio Auction shows sure to push the current tally of $22,969 even higher toward this year’s goal of $60,000.
On Tuesday Anne Conway, director of the Museum of Work & Culture, and Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt teamed up to help the WOON Radio crew bring in a total of $604 for the day’s auction but fell short of topping Navigant Credit Union’s leading Auction tally of $861.
Conway brought in a Woonsocket Crockery gift item for the day’s bidding that sold for $25, and the Mayor several items including two Pawtucket Red Sox hats selling for $55 and $56 respectively and a city holiday ornament that brought in $20 for the Milk Fund.
Baldelli-Hunt said that she and Conway were not deterred by Navigant’s success and plan to try harder to raise more next year.
“Anne and I, now that we know, next year we are going to compete with Navigant. The big bank against the two women,” Baldelli-Hunt said with a laugh. “I”m only competitive every two years,” the mayor added.
“I think it was wonderful,” Baldelli-Hunt said later of the bidders’ support for the Milk Fund.
“We sold two Pawtucket Red Sox hats and got $110 for the Milk Fund,” the mayor noted.
Conway, who had sponsored the program as had Baldelli-Hunt, said she enjoys helping the Milk Fund every year.
“It puts me in the holiday spirit,” Conway said. “It makes you feel like you are helping in a small way and it is definitely for a good cause,” Conway said.
By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.