By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
WOONSOCKET – The All Nations of God in Christ Church at 531 Fairmount St. looked to the power of God in overcoming adversity on Sunday with a special outdoor Father’s Day service remembering George Floyd and many other African-American lives lost to injustice.
While hosted by the small All Nations congregation and organized by church Elder Otis Vance and his fellow congregation members, the service also drew several pastors of other Christian congregations in Rhode Island who brought messages of hope through faith to about a dozen people gathered on the church lawn.
Like other gatherings held around the country remembering George Floyd’s death while in custody of police in Minneapolis, the All Nations of God service included two 8 minute and 46 second periods of taking a knee by those in attendance. One observance remembered a list of men dying in incidents of violence and the other a list of women, names read off by members of the congregation and the visiting clergy.
Vance, an elder an assistant pastor at All Nations, said the service was to show “our support for the deaths that we believe were the unnecessary deaths of our people.’’
The 8 minutes and 46 second observances were for the time that Floyd was restrained by the police, during which he died.
From his view, Vance said he believes that the positive thing coming from Floyd’s death is the attention to police violence occurring in its aftermath.
“The world has taken notice of the inequities and the injustice that we have suffered,” Vance said before the service began.
Part of the problem, he explained, is that “people look at us as dangerous, and yet we are just normal people, people like everyone else.
“The consequences are tragic and people are dying for little things that don’t require the death penalty,” Vance said.
“All we are looking for is to be treated like everyone else,” Vance said. “We just want to be treated like normal people. I should be able to walk any street and not be looked at differently because of the color of my skin,” he said.
The church elder said he has taken encouragement from the recent protests over Black Lives Matter in that they have not involved just black people but many white people and people of other ethnic backgrounds.
“To me, that tells me people are hearing us,” Vance said.
While taking note of the loss of black fathers for Father’s Day and the many others who have been lost to violence, the service held an overriding theme that faith in God and an a active role in church holds the best answer to questions people might have in times of social unrest, a worldwide pandemic and what lies ahead in the future.
Like many other area churches, All Nations of God is still in the process of coming back from the state’s coronavirus shutdown and has not yet resumed services inside its sanctuary.
Sunday’s service was held on the church lawn and the participants were spaced out under social distancing guidelines while also wearing face masks as an added precaution.
Pastor Quintin Nard of the Pentecostal Church of God in Christ in Providence took up the response to Black Lives Matter movement in his remarks noting “everybody’s looking and saying so what’s the church going to do.
“I’m going to tell you what the church is going to do. I’m going to continue to be the church. I’m going to continue to respond as the church. I’m going to continue to lift up the name of Jesus because that is answer for the world today,” Nard said.
“The answer for the world today is Jesus Christ. The solution for the world today is Jesus Christ,” he said.
Nard offered the words of the Apostle Paul and his ministry of reconciliation and an example of how people need a “spiritual change” today.
“This gospel that we have is a treasure,” he said explaining how it tells that a person is never abandoned by God even when they are challenged with the most difficult times.
There things such as Floyd’s death, “this mishandling, and this murder and this injustice,” that are not “the hand of God,” but something people have to bear “because of a system we live in” Nard said.
“So what we have got to do as a church, what is our agenda,” he said.
“Our agenda is what we’re doing right here, is we’re coming out here and we’re making a difference and we’re coming out here and we’re praying, we’re coming out here and we getting stirred up in the word of God,” Nard said.
“What we don’t need right is more violence, what we don’t need right now is for people to be stirred up, and more anger. What we don’t need right now is people to have more despairs and for people to feel more destitute. What we need right now is hope. What we need right now is joy and what we need right now is peace,” Nard said.
“So what you’ve got to give them is something that’s more internal and permanent, and that’s Jesus,” the pastor said.
Pastor Daniel Harris of the Faith Fellowship Church in Lincoln, also referred to the letter of Paul while noting the challenges faced by early Christians in the Roman arenas.
“In the arenas, a lot of things were not fair, in the arenas you might see an assembly of doors and you don’t know which door might open and which door might not, you don’t know what might come from behind those doors and what might not,” he said.
“That’s why church is so important. You have your spirit anchored in Christ even in these times,” he said.
The time of war is not the time to get prepared for war, Harris offered.
“In the time of war, it’s time to be prepared. So when those doors open and something comes out that you weren’t prepared for, naturally you know that you are prepared spiritually,” Harris said.
People today also need spiritual strength, Harris explained.
“We’re in perilous times, church, and the world needs the church more now than ever before,” Harris said.
“Since the epidemic came, we’ve all be tested, we’ve all be sitting at home. We didn’t need a mirror anymore because we have been clearly focused at ourselves and we see how God works,” the pastor offered.
And as result of that time at home, “now the whole world can see what God’s people have been talking about for 400 years. God’s making a change that we could not do for 400 years, God is doing it in almost in one month,” Harris said
“You see, church, sometimes your blessings come through tears. You’ve got to know who you are serving. We serve a God who doesn’t like folly. We served a God that knows your heart. And when your mouth and your heart are not in sync, he knows,” Harris said.
Also helping out with the service was All Nation’s Minister Julius Jackson, Pastor Gerald White of the Judah Multi Cultural Church in Providence, and Elder Mark Thomas of the Holy Cross Counseling Assembly at 83 Summer St.
Jackson said he had not expected as many people as he found on the church lawn on Sunday for the memorial service.
“If we had three people, I would have been happy because is not about how many people but about what we are doing,” Jackson said.
Follow Joseph Nadeau on Twitter @JNad75
