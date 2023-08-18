LINCOLN – Back in the early spring, Town Administrator Phil Gould went to Lincoln Shopping Center to meet with Co-Owners Dave and Steve Risko to ask them a question.
If he could get the financial backing from the state to improve the area of Front Street around the center, would they be on board?
“He talked about improvements to the streetscape, landscaping, new sidewalks, enhanced lighting, etc.; he asked us if we’d be interested in being partners with the town in some capacity, and we said, ‘Heck, yeah!” Dave Risko said. “Between my brother and I, we were excited about it.
“He and the town engineer, Leslie Quish, came to us with a nice proposal and conceptual plans because it ultimately impacts our parking lot, so we needed to be partners with them,” he continued. “But we were thrilled. This is one of the busiest streets in Lincoln, if not northern Rhode Island, so to enhance this, it’ll add to the environment, public safety and I think the businesses themselves.”
That then-mere idea became reality on Thursday morning, when Gov. Dan McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, R.I. Chamber Secretary Liz Tanner, Lincoln Town Administrator Phil Gould and other dignitaries held a press conference in the center’s parking lot, 172 Front St., to announce 10 awardees of the Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund Initiative grants.
Those grants, totaling $1.47 million in monies made available by the R.I. Commerce Corp., will help pay for safer sidewalks, new way-finding signage, upgraded building facades, better street lighting, even more beautiful landscaping.
The area in front of the center on Front Street, is just of those 10. Other local areas/agencies/organizations include the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, the Pawtucket Foundation, the Town of Cumberland and the Town of Burrillville joining suit, among others.
The host site in Lincoln will receive $250,000 to improve pedestrian safety and implement American Disabilities Act-standard sidewalks, new curbing in front, and also landscaping and lighting improvements.
“I’m thrilled to be here to announce the awardees of the Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement grants; this money will help keep our main streets beautiful, safe and accessible, all the while spurring economic development in our cities and towns,” McKee said before a throng of onlookers, many from the businesses themselves.
“These investments will help strengthen Rhode Island’s small business environment and help make municipalities’ main streets vibrant and thriving,” he added. “Today we’re announcing over $1.4 million that will be shared by 10 projects across the state for needed projects. Each project will look a little different, and that’s the great part about this program.
“It gives these awardees flexibility to spend the money how and where it’s most needed. This feeds into the notion that Rhode Island can be this beautiful place for us to live and raise our families, something to really enjoy. We all want Rhode Island to be the best that it can be, but this has to be a team effort if we want to see winning results.
“That team effort us centralized in our municipal leaders; they’re the ones who are connecting with every family in their community. They’re the ones responsible for the health and welfare in their communities. As governor, we try to support that in every way we can.”
Mentioned Matos: “The Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund is an opportunity to think of roads as not just way to move cars, but as the shared public spaces they are. By making streets safer, more accessible and more enjoyable, we’re maximizing the amount of space in our communities that are dedicated to the people who live there.
“That benefits local businesses and makes our neighborhoods stronger.”
Gould, for one, couldn’t have been happier by the grant.
“This is a project that holds the potential to transform the heart of our town,” he said. “The Front Street beautification project, this endeavor isn’t just about enhancing the aesthetics of our beloved Front Street, but it’s also about creating a vibrant, welcoming and inspiring environment for everyone who lives, works and visits here.
“Front Street is more than just a collection of buildings and businesses; it’s a reflection of our community’s identity and values. It’s where we gather after a Little League game, to connect with friends over coffee, a place to buy a gallon of milk, a place to buy and engagement ring or somewhere to get your clothes laundered.
“It’s a place that should evoke pride and a sense of belonging in all of us, and that’s exactly what this beautification project attempts to achieve,” he continued. “This project will improve the overall appearance of Front Street by adding environmentally-friendly landscaping such as trees and flower beds that will not only help with storm-water management, but also provide much-needed shade.”
Gould also told those who may not be so familiar with Front Street or the shopping center that Lincoln Manor sits right down the roadway.
“That’s where many of our seniors reside,” he said. “In many cases, these are the same seniors who no longer drive, so this project will no doubt create aa safer and more accessible route for them and all pedestrians as they navigate this local shopping hub.”
The list of projects to receive funding include:
- Black Block Community Foundation -- $150,000 to assist in the installation of large murals and other improvements to increase foot traffic and public art in Pawtucket;
- Blackstone Valley Tourism Council -- $25,000 to support the implementation of a new wayfinding system, which will include related social media and physical signage featuring thee Pawtucket Visitor Center;
- City of Cranston -- $125,000 to revitalize a major business corridor and neighborhood in the heart of the city. Funding will help implement ADA-accessible walkways, more street lighting for pedestrian safety, trash receptacles and more;
- Providence Downtown Improvement District -- $100,000 to help maintain and improve the cleanliness of Providence. Funding will support replacement of trash receptacles initially purchased in 2005;
- Southside Community Land Trust -- $200,000 to help revitalize Haward Linden Plaza in Providence, including new trees, fencing, pollinator habitats, permeable ground surfaces for parking, demarcated space for garden resource distribution, bike racks, new crosswalk striping, pedestrian scale lighting and an enclosed space for waste and recycling dumpsters;
- Block Island Chamber of Commerce -- $123,000 to expand Mary D Park, including extensive landscaping, the installation of a new pathway and the rebuilding of a historic stone wall;
- The Pawtucket Foundation -- $110,000 to fully light the interior of Pawtucket’s Main Street garage and to support the planned street conversion of one-way roads to two-way traffic to provide better access to amenities in the area;
- Town of Burrillville -- $40,000 to add to the momentum created by significant investment into the Pascoag and Harrisville Redevelopment districts by adding year-round lights over Main Street, and installing illuminated displaces in green spaces to help attract visitors;
- And the Town of Cumberland -- $250,000 to improve pedestrian safety and implement ADA-standard sidewalks. Funding will also support landscape improvements along sidewalks.
“The Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund is one of many tools Commerce uses to help bolster the economies of our communities and state,” Tanner said. “When we support improvements to main streets, downtown districts and new commercial and mixed-use spaces, we help pave the way for new small businesses and economic expansion.”
Commerce will open a second round of applications late this year to seek additional projects under the Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund Initiative. To date, the state has awarded $3 million under this program.
