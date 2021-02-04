WOONSOCKET — Expecting limited supplies of the coronavirus vaccine to begin arriving here soon, the city has joined a growing list of municipalities that have added a registration application to their websites, allowing residents to get on the waiting list for the shot.
Despite a quiet debut for the online form Tuesday, more than 425 residents had already signed up within the first 24 hours, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt told reporters during an impromptu press briefing yesterday.
“We’re really excited about this,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “We see how anxious people are and they’re looking to get that first shot.”
The form is to be used only by city residents who will receive the vaccine at Monsignor Gadoury Elementary School, which has been converted into a vaccination site. Anyone can sign up, regardless of age, but signing up is not the same as getting an appointment.
Appointments will be made only as available supplies of the vaccine allow, and within the demographic framework already adopted by the Rhode Island Department of Health. That means – at least for the next couple of weeks, anyway – persons aged 75 and older will be at the front of the line. By the beginning of March, RIDOH expects to begin making the vaccine available to the next youngest group – persons aged 65-74.
The form comes with this disclaimer:
“PLEASE NOTE: The State of RI is currently supplying each City and Town with an extremely limited number of doses as they become available, and the City of Woonsocket has no control over this process. It may be several weeks or more before you are contacted to schedule your vaccination. The State may also change this procedure in the future, and we will update our website accordingly.”
Acknowledging that less tech-savvy folks may find navigating the online form challenging, Baldelli-Hunt said the Gaston A. Ayotte Memorial Senior Center will offer assistance and serve as a registration site. In the coming days, she said, more information should be available about a schedule for when those services will be offered.
Once people are registered, there is nothing else they need to do but wait to be contacted by a representative of the city’s vaccination team to schedule an appointment. Among other things, the form asks an individual to supply their name, date of birth, telephone number and an email address, plus a phone number for an alternative contact – someone other than the registrant.
“It only takes about four or five minutes to fill out,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
Once registrants get confirmed for an appointment, they’ll be required to supply proof of identity, residency and age at the time of vaccination.
As of yesterday afternoon, Baldelli-Hunt said, the city still had no information about the number of vaccine doses RIDOH would provide the city for an initial round of vaccinations. But she said RIDOH could supply an update within the next couple of days.
The website also contains several links, including one offering registration opportunities for “medical support volunteers” to help staff city vaccination clinics. The city is looking for physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, advanced practice registered nurses and similarly skilled medical professionals for those positions.
But another link also seeks non-medical support volunteers, including greeters, check-in personnel, parking lot attendants, computer data entry help and interpreters to assist vaccine recipients who speak a foreign language.
Still another invites residents to join the Code Red emergency notification system. Baldelli-Hunt is urging residents to sign up for the service, since it may find a broader niche as the vaccination machinery ramps up locally.
The link went live on Tuesday afternoon, the same day CVS Health announced that on Feb. 11, four retail locations in Rhode Island would begin administering the vaccine to eligible recipients, including one in Woonsocket. Registrants will likely be steered to the company’s website to make an appointment, but no applications are presently being accepted.
Unlike the city’s vaccination site, CVS Health will make appointments for recipients regardless of where they live at all participating locations, including East Greenwich and Westerly. A fourth location hasn’t been announced yet.
To access the city’s online form, log on to https://www.woonsocketri.org. Click on the red bar that says COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Information.
