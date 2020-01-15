Yonatan Belik, left, and Mike Reid, visit with Dorian and Sarah Rave and Patrick Reilly at the Ravenous Brewing Co. on Cumberland Hill Road while making their way through Rhode Island in a planned Guinness World Record breaking trip on scooters. The pair made it 9,000 miles on their scooters across America to set a new record for such a trip. After leaving Cumberland Hill Road the pair traveled through Wrentham to Foxboro where they made the turn onto Route 1 for the final leg of the day's ride to Boston.