WOONSOCKET — They say the more things change, the more they stay the same, and that might be one possible interpretation of how the election will steer the political dynamics of the city, particularly the City Council’s relationship with Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and the administration.
Although Council Vice President Jon Brien will soon relinquish his post, the election brought back former City Councilman Roger G. Jalette Sr., a longtime nemesis of the mayor who ran against her in 2016. Together with President Dan Gendron, James C. Cournoyer, John F. Ward and Denise Sierra – four incumbents who were re-elected, and with whom Jalette campaigned as a team, the council is still capable of exerting its will on the administration in a myriad of ways, including anything that has to do with fiscal expenditures.
The biggest surprise of the election surely came from Valerie Gonzalez, a former member of the appointive School Committee who is co-pastor of Vida Church with her husband, Herson Gonzalez. A newcomer to elective office, she arrives as the top vote-getter among council candidates, with 5,375 votes, or about 9.3 percent of all ballots cast, according to the state Board of Elections.
On Tuesday night, the BOE had Gonzalez in a still-strong third place at a time when only the machine votes had been counted. But Gonzalez, who gathered with Baldelli-Hunt’s supporters at the Italian Workingmen’s Club, had a feeling about what was coming.
She had campaigned hard among the lines of voters who queued up for weeks outside City Hall to cast early ballots. The discipline paid big dividends for Gonzalez, who collected 1,231 of her votes there.
“It’s my first time...I’m just overwhelmed by all the support I’m seeing,” Gonzalez said.
With most mail-in ballots, plus all the early votes and traditional machines now counted, the election resulted in Ward finishing in second place, garnering 5,311 votes, followed by Councilman David Soucy, with 5,075; Cournoyer, 4,960; Gendron, 4,757; Sierra, 4,584; and Jalette, 4,366.
The also-rans who finished with too few votes to capture one of the seven available seats started with former Councilman Garrett S. Mancieri, 3,988; followed by Marlene Guay, 3,795; Margaux S. Morisseau, 3,747; Councilman Alexander Kithes, 3,727; Charmaine Webster, 3,602; Vaughan Miller, 2,667; and Michael Disney, 1,663.
In addition to cementing a veto-proof council majority with a record of challenging the mayor, the election also appears to have answered the question of whether the group of progressive insurgents, led by incumbent Kithes, would chip away at the power of the moderately conservative ruling bloc. Not only did Kithes fail to defend his seat on the board, but all who ran on his team, Webster, Guay and Miller, came up short of victory.
“I believe the results of the election were a clear repudiation of the poisonous identity politics practiced by Alex Kithes and his slate, as well as an affirmation of the good work that the current council majority is doing and will continue to do,” Cournoyer said later.
Cournoyer says the other clear message in the voters’ behavior at the polls is that they like having a council that’s willing to serve as a watchdog over the administration and, when necessary, challenge the mayor.
“I think they want some accountability and some oversight,” said Cournoyer.
The relationship has led to charges and counter-charges from both sides of being unwilling or unable to collaborate. But after taking in the results, Baldelli-Hunt appeared to be throwing the council an olive branch of sorts on Wednesday, suggesting that some of the conflict was the result of having a mayoral aspirant, in Brien, as a member.
Baldelli-Hunt says she hopes there is space for more teamwork between the city council and the administration, now that a demonstrably political component has been removed from the relationship.
“I feel at times there were good ideas brought forward that maybe some politics was involved, due to the fact that one of the councilors had an agenda of running for mayor,” she said. “That shouldn’t happen...It’s time to continue to projects we have and to collaborate.”
In addition to the races for mayor and City Council, five unopposed members of the School Committee were elected, including three incumbents: Chairman Paul Bourget, Vice Chairman Donald Burke and Lynn Kapiskas. Two newcomers, Alan Leclaire and Amie Costa, join the board for the first time.
Also, former City Planner Steve Lima, a Democrat, handily defeated independent Vincent Bono, president of the Boston Surface Rail Company, in the contest for state representative from House District 49. The final tally was 2,070-1,184, or 63.3-36.2 percent.
