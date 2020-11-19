WOONSOCKET — The City Council on Monday gave its nod to a proposed tentative one-year contract with Local 404 of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, the police department union, under a 6-1 vote Monday evening in historic Harris Hall.
Councilman Alex Kithes, who lost re-election to his seat on Nov. 3, cast the sole opposing vote to the proposed contract, which is projected to increase police costs during the covered year by $307,240.
The police also held a virtual hearing on the proposed agreement prior to its consideration, but there was no public comment on the contract or the 54 annual liquor license requests also on the hearing’s agenda.
Council President Daniel Gendron said on Tuesday that he supported the proposed contract with the police union, given that the agreement included a department restructuring and staff adjustments that had been sought by Police Chief Thomas F. Oates as part of a department realignment. The pact also provides an approximate 3 percent pay increase for the department’s members generally, as well as some targeted pay incentives for certain department members.
“It was something that the chief wanted to better organize his department,” Gendron said of the changes that will move a current detective sergeant position into the uniformed division and add an entry-level detective post. The shift in ranking positions will be made when a position becomes open due to a retirement or promotion and is not expected to result in any reassignment of current staff, according to Gendron.
Local 404 had already voted to ratify the agreement prior to the council’s action and, as a result, had agreed to the proposed restructuring that it contained along with the pay adjustments also addressed by the pact.
The contract settlement, however, only covers the period of July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, in light of city concerns over the still-unresolved financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and potential changes in state aid to the cities and towns that remain a possibility with state leaders still working on a state budget for the current fiscal year.
Gendron noted that once the proposed settlement is officially signed by the sides, the city and the police union will have to begin work on a pact for the remaining two years of a traditional three-year contract agreement.
“The situation for the next two years is that we still don’t know what the state is going to do and there are a lot of unknowns,” Gendron said.
“The city of Woonsocket would be in a different place if the state wanted to hurt the city by cutting state aid,” he noted.
The one-year pact, at least, appeared to have support from the police administration, the city, and the police union, Gendron noted.
“The results of the recent election also show that residents of Woonsocket still want to have a good police department,” he said, noting that candidates who had supported defunding the police were not elected to the panel, as some had predicted.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was also pleased with the council’s decision on the proposed contract.
“I think it is good all-around and it clears up some issues and it is helpful to us relative to some of our new officers,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
The agreement provides an additional pay step for the department’s newest officers that will reduce the amount of time they will have to wait before moving to another pay step, an incentive that could help the department with staff retention, according to Baldelli-Hunt.
“This allows them to look forward to the next step a little sooner,” she said.
The agreement, which she plans to sign for the city with Local 404 representative Lt. Kenneth Marcotte on Wednesday, will open the door to the sides beginning work on the next phase of a police contract, she noted.
“I’m just happy it passed,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “It passed, whether the vote was 6-1 or 5-2, it passed and I think that is a good step forward,” the mayor said.
Baldelli-Hunt stopped short of saying where she thinks the next round of talks might go.
Like Gendron, she pointed to the still-unresolved state budget impacts the city could be facing under the continuing coronavirus crisis, and a need to make adjustments if necessary.
“Keep in mind that every day is a new day and we need to keep our our options open,” the mayor said of the uncertainty that remains in the city’s financial forecast.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic, and the more economic development we can bring into the city, the better,” Baldelli-Hunt said, while explaining that the city may need new economic growth to help it shoulder any fiscal impacts that come down from the state level.
