WOONSOCKET – City Council members on Monday unanimously approved the Woonsocket Education Department’s plan to construct a new elementary school, a critical step for the district to obtain construction funds from the state.
The plans were first revealed at an Education Department building subcommittee meeting in late January, then presented to and approved by the full School Committee on February 8. At that meeting, Chairman Paul Bourget made clear the “stage II submission” is mainly to demonstrate to the Rhode Island Education Department a proof of concept and secure funding; details such as the location of the new school have yet to be finalized.
The City Council unanimously approved the submission with little comment on Monday after hearing Superintendent Patrick McGee and the architects partnered with the district give an abridged version of their presentation.
“This is a rare opportunity for the children of Woonsocket, the families of Woonsocket and the city of Woonsocket,” McGee said.
The highlight of the plan is consolidating three elementary schools whose buildings were identified as being candidates for replacement by a 2017 statewide report into one brand-new building. The plan also includes turning Hamlet Middle School into an upper elementary school, housing fifth and sixth graders, while Villa Nova would be for seventh and eighth graders.
All told, the plan comes in around $125 million, the amount being requested from RIDE.
“It’s exciting to see that we have the opportunity to move forward to secure as much funding as we can and get even more construction underway in the city, and I think once we do that, we’ll see a different dynamic happening in the public school system,” Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said.
A few comments from council members reflected general support for both the plans themselves and the collaboration between the council, the School Committee and the architects.
“The coordination, communication, obviously will help all matters, so we appreciate the back and forth,” said Council President Christopher Beauchamp.
At the School Committee’s regular meeting on Wednesday, an update from the building subcommittee confirmed that the application has been sent to RIDE and the subcommittee’s next meeting will be scheduled once the district receives RIDE’s response.
Bourget thanked the Council members, including Brian Thompson who was in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting.
The committee also heard an update from Financial Director Brad Peryea, who said his department is anticipating a $113,000 surplus going into the budget process for next fiscal year. He’s also looking to have another joint meeting with the City Council regarding the district’s budget as that process begins.
The Woonsocket Education Department also announced a student-led Mental Health Awareness Campaign launching at Woonsocket High School next month. The campaign is the culmination of nearly half a year of work by 17 students, who partnered with the Chris Collins Foundation, a nonprofit advocating for a peer-to-peer model to support mental health wellness in schools, and the University of Michigan. The students attended a full-day training hosted by the foundation and the university, according to a WED press release.
As part of the school-wide campaign, guest speakers from the University of Rhode Island will speak at kick-off assemblies on March 1 and participants will receive bracelets tied to “various mental health struggles.” The students are also planning to design and paint a mural.
“With this campaign, we hope to spread awareness, break down the stigma that social media has created and normalize getting help with mental health issues when we need it,” said Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center student Mariam Kaba.
