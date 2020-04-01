WOONSOCKET — Have you Zoomed?
Everybody’s doing it.
The Zoom video-conferencing app has been around for years, but usage has exploded in the last couple of weeks as millions of Americans have been forced indoors to work from home, complete schoolwork and find virtual ways of schmoozing with friends in the era of Covid-19 social distancing.
Now the Woonsocket City Council has gotten into the act, holding its first remote meeting using the Zoom app – indeed, its first meeting of any kind in more than a month – on Wednesday. Some councilors, including President Dan Gendron, attended a webinar earlier in the week to get a feel for the app before diving in, but overall the session took place without significant glitches.
“It’s not business as usual,” Gendron said. “That would be nice. This is business as necessary.”
Gov. Gina Raimondo set the stage for the session, and those of scores of other government and municipal agencies, by waiving a portion of the Open Meetings Act that normally prohibits remote meetings. Citing the state of emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Raimondo on March 16 decreed that government boards and commissions may hold gatherings to carry out essential public business using remote video conferencing or teleconferencing apps until at least April 15.
The only condition on Raimondo’s order is that users must find a way to provide the general public with a way to participate in such meetings.
“Why am I doing this?” Raimondo said when she announced the order. “Because in this crisis time, we do need to try to continue to conduct business and do the work of the people – conduct government to the extent possible. Certain things have to happen, but we have to do it in a way that is safe.”
Gaining access to the public meetings will be trickier for the less computer savvy, but it starts by logging onto the city’s website to locate the agenda for the city council meetings, which are posted as usual. Don’t go to the city council portal, which was set up a few months ago as an entryway for a new feature that live-streams council meetings to YouTube.
Instead, look for a section above the calendar feature that is titled “Agendas.”
When users click onto the agenda for the next meeting, the docket page will contain information that allows them to access the remote meeting in several different ways. Users can listen in by dialing a telephone number. If they want to use a computer or tablet, there is a URL which can be pasted into a web browser that will lead users to the Zoom website.
One they’re on the website, they’ll receive prompts for a meeting number and a password, both of which are also included on the council’s docket page. Once the user provides that information, they’ll be able to hear and see councilors as they hold the meeting.
The technology allows members of the council to participate in the meeting from their home, office or anywhere they can carry a cell phone or other portable device. It creates a shared virtual meeting place that exists only online, taking the place of Harris Hall.
The council’s first Zoom meeting lasted only a few minutes and the key actions taken were to amend its operational rules so they could have more of them.
Among other things, the council explicitly changed its bylaws so that remote meetings are permissible.
Members also abolished, for the time being, citizen good and welfare, a portion of the meeting where members of the general public are allowed to address the council.
The council also suspended a good and welfare section reserved for its members, a portion of the meeting often used to call attention civic groups for deeds well done, fundraisers or other special events, such as Autumnfest or the AMP concert series.
The Zoom app is flexible enough to allow high volume participation, but Gendron says the main reason for the changes is to hold meetings that are in keeping with the spirit of Raimondo’s executive order.
“The provision to allow for expanding the Open Meetings Act under the governor’s order, it does say for essential purposes only,” Gendron says. “It should only be used for time sensitive items to keep government running.”
“I think we want to be careful,’ adds Gendron. “We probably won’t be conducting business as we normally would have because some things are not essential to keep government running.”
The council’s first meeting that restores the panel to the regular twice-monthly schedule is Monday, but Gendron says the agenda will more than likely reflect the new emphasis on essentials-only.
The council joins a growing list of government agencies using Zoom and similar apps to have group meetings with their staffs, but they aren’t the only ones doing it.
The Community Care Alliance, which employs some 500 people across a plethora of residential and behavioral treatment programs, began using Zoom during the last couple of weeks for some of its programs, said CCA Executive Director Benedict Lessing.
One of the first to warm up to the app was CCA Youth Center, which had relied on face-to-face contact with teenagers to carry out an assortment of enrichment programs and other activities.
“I’d heard of Zoom before, but I’m of a certain age that it didn’t capture my attention as much as the younger staff,” said Lessing. “Our younger staff figured out how we can use Zoom and we went with that.”
Gendron said he had used Zoom a bit with another board he sits on before the Covid-19 crisis arrived, so he was familiar with it, but not facile.
A few days before Tuesday’s meeting he was among 270 people who attended a webinar on Zoom to brush up on the basics and get ready. For the first meeting, he said, the city’s IT consultant, Michael O’Connell, was also expected to be on standby to assist.
“It’s not something I’m real comfortable with, but I’m going to get through it,” Gendron said.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
