WOONSOCKET — Don’t forget to vote today as the two-man race for a single vacancy on the City Council draws to a conclusion after a campaign that was as spirited as it was abbreviated.
Voters will choose between Alexander Kithes, 26, a newcomer to elective office, and former councilman Roger G. Jalette Sr., 76, in the special, off-cycle election.
The city will open all 12 polling places at 7 a.m. Polls close at 8 p.m.
Here is a list of the locations:
• Middle School at Hamlet Cafeteria, 60 Florence Drive
• John F. Kennedy Manor, 547 Clinton St.
• Park View Manor, 218 Pond St.
• Fairmont Heights, 525 Second Ave.
• Harris Elementary School, 60 High School St.
• Crepeau Court, 100 Front St.
• Globe Park Elementary School, 192 Ave. A
• Monsignor Gadoury School, 1371 Park Ave.
• Bernon Heights School, 657 Logee St.
• Leo A. Savoie Elementary School, 990 Mendon Road
• Woonsocket Senior High School, 777 Cass Ave.
• Governor Pothier School, 420 Robinson St.
The two candidates are running in a special election to fill a vacancy on the seven-member board after the unexpected resignation of former Councilwoman Julia A. Brown in May.
The charter says a special election is called for when a vacancy on the council emerges more than 240 days before the next regular election, which isn’t scheduled until November 2020.
The City Council scrambled to assemble a workable schedule for the election within the time constraints of the city charter and state elections law. Normally, candidates can campaign at a more leisurely pace, but Kithes and Jalette had just a few weeks to get their messages out to voters.
Kithes was educated as an electrical engineer at Brown University and has sounded themes of environmental responsibility and cultural sensitivity, making his a campaign for new ideas. The retired operator of Roger’s Flowers, Jalette has stressed fiscal austerity, pounding away at his promise to hold the line on taxes.
The race originally began with four candidates who squared off in a primary last month, but Michael Disney and Anita McGuire-Forcier finished fourth and third, respectively, eliminating them from further contention. Despite the timing of the primary – two days before Independence Day – more than 1,900 voters cast ballots, foreshadowing what’s likely to be similarly robust turnout for today’s summertime showdown.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
