WOONSOCKET — A Newport man was ordered held without bail Monday after he was arrested in a drunk driving crash on Wood Avenue in which his brother, a passenger in the vehicle, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Edgardo Jesus Torres, 20, of 90 Girard Ave., Newport, was arraigned in Sixth District Court on one count of driving while intoxicated involving a bodily injury. The judge set bail on that charge at $5,000 with surety, but he was remanded to the Adult Correctional Institutions as a bail violator on a felony assault charge lodged against him by local police in April, the judiciary’s website says.
Torres was driving a Honda Civic with his brother, Edgar, 22, in the passenger seat about 1:15 a.m. Monday when they slammed into a utility pole. The elder Torres wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and suffered injuries that Patrol Officer Christopher J. Rooney described as “absolutely serious.” Also, police observed, the red Civic struck the pole with such force it knocked a front wheel off the axle, and the vehicle appeared to have been totaled.
Most of the damage was on the passenger side, where Torres was sitting, Rooney said. Some interior parts of the vehicle broke off and cause a severe laceration to his leg, and his head smashed into the windshield. The victim, he said, was bleeding heavily from the face and forehead.
Paramedics from the Woonsocket Fire Department transported Torres to Rhode Island Hospital.
When police arrived, the driver was already outside the vehicle and appeared “very concerned” about his brother’s welfare, officers said. But Edgardo Torres also displayed telltale signs of possible intoxication, including slurred speech and bloodshot, watery eyes. He also smelled of alcohol, police said.
Torres was unable to explain how he struck the pole near Birch Street, Rooney reported. Torres told the officer he’d consumed three beers at his brother’s apartment.
Torres was taken into custody after performing a battery of field sobriety tests. After complaining of neck pain, he was examined by rescue personnel and transported to Landmark Medical Center, where he voluntarily allowed medical staff to draw a sample of his blood for the police department.
In addition to the drunk driving charge, police said they cited Torres for leaving a travel lane, exceeding reasonable and prudent speed and operating without evidence of insurance. Citing “the nature of the impact and the totaling damage to the vehicle, high speeds were absolutely a factor in the collision,” Rooney concluded.
Torres told police he though he was driving no faster than 40 mph before the car crashed.
