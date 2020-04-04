Robert Douangmaol, 11, left, waits in line to get grilled cheese sandwiches and soup outside Krakow Deli in Woonsocket, last week, being prepared by Jim Alger, of Woonsocket (on grill). Owner Marta Samek, on right, gives lollipops to Robert, who was celebrating his 11th birthday that day. Each weekday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Samek and her mother, Soses Przybylko, and assistants such as Jim Alger, provide soups, salads and sandwiches to those out of work or in need during this coronavirus outbreak “as a way of giving back to the community,” said Samek.