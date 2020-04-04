WOONSOCKET — Like a lot of small business owners, Kristian Przybyko is feeling the squeeze from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foot traffic at Krakow Deli, Bakery and Smokehouse, Przybyko’s family-run Polish food store on Social Street, has been light this past month and the phones haven’t been ringing as much.
He still has his loyal regular customers and because of them he’s been able to keep his head above water even as other businesses around him take serious hits, some shutting their doors to customers.
Przybyko says he’s trying to stay the course and not focus on the negatives.
“This is the situation we’re in,” he says. “Money comes and goes, but if at the end of the day we’re all still healthy and we did what we could to help others, that’s what’s really important. That’s the bigger blessing.”
Przybyko and his sister, Marta Samek, are doing what they do best – cooking and baking – to help city kids get a healthy lunch while schools remain closed amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Two weeks ago, they set up a canopy and table in front of the store at 855 Social St. where they offered to any child who showed up, soup, sandwiches and fresh fruit to go.
They plan to do the same thing for the next several weeks Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Przybyko said he and and his wife became concerned that children who normally eat free or reduced-price meals at school will no longer have access to that healthy food now that schools are closed.
“My wife said maybe we can do something for the kids during these difficult times and I said why not?” he says. “Being in the deli and bakery business it was obvious that we had to do what we could to help.”
The kids won’t be eating pierogi or stuffed cabbage rolls, though.
“Obviously our specialty is Polish food, but we wanted to provide foods the kids are comfortable with,” Przybyko said.
This week for example, the to go menu included tomato soup, grilled cheese or ham and cheese sandwiches, and fresh apples and bananas.
“We will have more choices in the coming days, including maybe pancakes and other breakfast types of foods,” Przybyko says. “We’re hopeful that we can continue to do this for how ever long this lasts.”
Przybyko said he set up the canopy and table outside the store to make it easier and more comfortable for kids and their parents to just walk up and grab a lunch to go. Assisting at the table is Kasia Arrecis, a volunteer who helps out at the store.
Przybyko is also trying to help those of his customers who are senior citizens by holding special shopping hours at the store every Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Krakow Deli, Bakery Smokehouse has been owned and operated by Przybyko, Samek, and their parents, Józef and Zofia, for more than 15 years. They also have a store in Attleboro.
The Woonsocket store has been a popular destination for years for Polish Americans from Blackstone, Uxbridge and other Blackstone Valley towns.
With the coronavirus outbreak impacting public health, closing businesses, and putting people out of work, Przybyko says his family wanted to help the community that has supported them for so many years.
“We feel blessed to be part of this community and it’s the least we can do to help our community in these difficult times,” he said.
