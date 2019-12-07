WOONSOCKET — Main Street seemingly spun back into its past on Saturday as crowds of people filled the former heart of local commerce and enjoyed a list of holiday-themed activities in the brisk pre-winter weather.
The 11th annual Main Street Holiday Stroll was put on by the Downtown Main Street Collaborative, the City of Woonsocket and the Holiday Stroll Committee from Market Square to Monument Square from 2 to 7 p.m., and the city also held its Winter Wonderland Santa Claus visit and tree-lighting event at River Island Park near the Blackstone River at the same time.
And for those who had purchased tickets in advance from the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, there were also four runs of the Polar Express train ride scheduled from the Woonsocket Train Depot that offered another local holiday experience during the day.
The result was the opportunity to have the kids enjoy fun activities like a scavenger hunt, or take a ride in a horse-drawn wagon or ride a Palomino pony. Vendors, including food trucks, offered tasty treats and hot food and visitors could also stop in at Main Street’s restaurants for other delicious meals and maybe a chance to warm up a bit.
For those willing to brave the low-30 degree temperatures, there was Jaman O’Reilly of Chepachet at work in the gazebo at River Island Park chainsawing out ice sculptures.
Families could also have the kids pose with the Snow Queen, Denise Lachowski of North Stonington, and the Ice Princess, Brittany Lombardi of Cumberland, who had come to the Winter Wonderland with other members of their Troupe Monte Carlo, Chris Hladk on stilts, and Michael Vernon Davis with his puppet seal, Lucy.
Liz Kerrigan, city parks and recreation director, said the combination of the Main Street events and the relocation of the city’s annual Santa Claus visit and tree lighting from its old location at the corner of Main and Court streets ended up making the day even more fun for participating families.
“It has all converged into one major downtown event that offers blocks and blocks of fun in the downtown area,” she said.
Nick Date of Woonsocket agreed with Kerrigan’s description while he and his kids, Jordan, 11, Norah, 9, and William, 6, checked out O’Reilly’s ice art work.
“It gets people to walk the downtown area and gets them to see what they have here,” Date said.
Yes it was cold on Saturday, but Date added, “it’s winter, what do you expect.”
Elizabeth Leduc, of Woonsocket, was found watching her Godchild, Tenna Graham, 5, of Central Falls, and her daughter, Constance Leduc, 9, of Woonsocket, riding the Palomino’s brought to River Island Park by members of the Paine Farm in Foster.
“I like it. It is a nice event and she had never ridden a horse before,” Leduc said as Constance took her turn on the pony.
There were plenty of holiday songs in the air thanks to the event’s DJ and The New England Ringers, an Oxford, Mass.-based bell-ringing group that performs through the area. Amy Briggs of Douglas said the group rehearses together every other week before setting out for performances anywhere from Vermont to Connecticut during the holiday season.
“We have a big concert tonight in Shrewsbury, and another in Granby, Conn., tomorrow, and then we’re in Walpole and Oxford next weekend,” Briggs said of the group’s busy schedule.
In addition to the hot chili and clam chowder and hot drinks served up by the Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center’s culinary students from the River Island concession stand, participants could also warm up by standing near the wood-log-burning outdoor fireplace kept stoked by members of Public Works Director Steven D’Agostino’s highway department.
And, of course, members of the Woonsocket Police Department were on-hand to direct pedestrians into the park and manage the crowds. The city’s Fire Department helped out by getting Santa to his comfy chair in his local hut with a ride on a fire engine from the Providence Street Fire Station with Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt at his side.
The mayor said she liked the move to the park where Santa will now hold his local office hours in city.
“It’s just a much safer place for the children to wait to see Santa,” she said. “I know it was a bit of a change for the city, but all in all, all the public safety officials felt that it was in the better interest of the community to move into this location,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
The city’s departments had also put in a lot of work at the park in recent weeks to give it the right look for the holidays, including lighting stretched in the natural trees and that would add to the improved atmosphere for Santa’s regular stops there, she noted.
“As it gets dark, it will be much more magical because you have so many lights here,” she said.
“I feel as though it’s important for the community to have events such as this. It allows families to spend quality time with their children and to enjoy themselves in the community that they live in,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
“Events such as this are important for community building and also important for family time. Christmas is a magical time and you really want to be able to allow the children to capture the season. And Santa is an important part of the Christmas Season in addition to remembering what the season is all about, and this is a way of reducing the commercial direction that sometimes the holiday season goes in,” she said.
The fact that there were multiple events happening on Main Street Saturday only enhanced what families could enjoy in the city, she added.
“Having multiple activities and events on the same day is good because different people are drawn here for different reasons. And the more we can showcase our city and show how beautiful it is and how wonderful people are, the more it promotes the city,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
The mayor also voiced praise for all the city employees working on the revamped park in advance of Santa’s visit and noted their efforts would be clearly on display as the sun set.
“What you will see tonight is the result of their commitment to this event, their commitment and excitement for it. They were truly invested in this park over the past few weeks.” she said.
State Rep. Robert Phillips, helping the Polar Express as a doorman on Saturday, said about 1,600 people were scheduled to ride the four trains heading out the depot and that met a lot of folks got to see more of the city if they chose to stroll Main Street after their trips.
“We were promoting the Main Street Stroll and Winter Wonderland and trying to promote the whole city of Woonsocket,” Phillips said.
Garrett Mancieri, a member of the Main Street Holiday Stroll Committee with state Sen. Melissa Murray, said it appeared everything was going well even with the cold.
“It’s a little chilly but I think people still want to come and enjoy all the activities that we have here,” Mancieri, also serving as Mardi Gras’ current reigning King Jace, noted.
“This is the eleventh year that we have been able to put on the Holiday Stroll and it’s just great for people to come out and spend some time with their family and also visit our local businesses,” he said. “So overall, it’s such a great event for everybody,” Mancieri added.
Murray pointed to the re-creation of the former McCarthy’s Department Store Talking Christmas Tree as a popular highlight of this year’s stroll.
The tree at the onetime Main Street department store had actually talked to the children stopping in and offered to forward their holiday needs to Santa.
The replica created for the stroll featured two of the original McCarthy’s tree helpers, Paula Marie Hoag and Debbie Moylan, helping out on Saturday and that made the ties to the Main Street holidays of the past even stronger, according to Murray.
“We even had adults coming up to tree and telling the tree what they wanted for Christmas, so it was really phenomenal,” Murray said. It was also great to see people who had visited the tree when they were young, bringing their children and grandchildren to experience the talking Christmas tree, she noted.
“It will definitely be back next year,” she said.
Overall, Murray said it appeared the stroll was another success for Main Street.
“I’ve been on the committee now for seven or eight years, and every year it gets bigger and better,” she said.
