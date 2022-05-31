WOONSOCKET – On Wednesday, June 1, the City of Woonsocket will be hosting a job fair today from 1-3 p.m. in the gymnasium of Woonsocket High School. This job fair is part of a test program by the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association called “Have Jobs Will Travel.” Mayor Baldelli-Hunt is encouraging graduating seniors, unemployed individuals, or those seeking a job change to take advantage of this new program.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt states, “This job fair is particularly important for graduating seniors who have not committed to either higher education, the military, or a trade school. Please share this opportunity with all those that you know who are unemployed or looking for a job change.”
The job fair is part of a unique test program that will offer employees free transportation to industries and companies located at Quonset Point, North Kingstown. A supplied van will transport employees to their company of employment. Additional information regarding transportation will be provided after the interview process. There are several companies that will be at the job fair, including Toray Plastics, Cargill, Thales, and Electric Boat. These companies will be offering high wage, high demand, and high growth positions.
